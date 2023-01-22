Persona 4 Golden classroom answers and exam answers

Getting the right Persona 4 Golden classroom answers boosts your stats, makes you popular, and even earns you a fat cash reward if you ace your exams.

You face several midterms and finals during your year in Inaba, with an extra set if you make the right choices and unlock the Golden ending in January and February.

Like Persona 5’s classroom quizzes, though, Persona 4’s surprise questions are filled with random trivia and things most people wouldn’t be expected to know. Even if you do know the answers, Golden plays a cruel trick and won't let you ace every exam until New Game+, when you can start with maxed out personal stats.

April classroom answers - Persona 4 Golden

Your welcome to Inaba includes a round of pop quizzes all month. Answer them correctly for bonus stat points and an occasional boost to certain social links.

April 14: Q – What is the year before 1 AD called?

A: 1 BC

April 18: Q – The word alphabet comes from the word "alpha" and what other one?

A: Beta

April 20: Q – How many parts are there in Murakami's "The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle"?

A: 3

April 23: Q – What was the first economic bubble incident in the world? (Yosuke's Q :What's this ergonomic bubble she's talking about?)

A: Tulip mania

April 25: Q – What's it called when you gain more muscle after getting sore through exercise?

A: Overcompensation

April 26: Q – Which property of whole numbers doesn't exist? (Chie to you: I don't think I've heard of any of these?)

A: Marriage numbers

April 30: Q – What is the greatest canyon in the solar system?

A: Valles Marineris

May classroom answers - Persona 4 Golden

May gives you exams instead of multiple quizzes.

May 7: Q – Do you know how Soseki Natsume translated the English phrase “I love you” into Japanese?

A: The moon is beautiful, isn't it?

May 26: Q – Tell me how the theory that the pyramids were built by slaves was disproven

A: Attendance logs

May midterms

Like midterms in Persona 5, the midterms in Persona 4 are basically just questions you’ve answered before. The difference is that, even if you get them all right, you can’t earn a perfect score until NG+. One question requires level 4 knowledge, which is impossible to obtain by this point.

Q: What is it called when muscles grow after exercise?

A: Overcompensation

Midterms 5/10

Q 1: Which of these numbers does not exist?

A: Marriage numbers

Q 2: Who translated "I love you" as "The moon is beautiful, isn't it?"

A: Soseki Natsume

Midterms 5/11

Q 1: Who said, “As soon as laws are necessary for men, they are no longer fit for freedom?”

A: Pythagoras

Q 2: Which of the following is the highest mountain in the solar system?

A: Olympus Mons

Midterms 5/12 – Only answerable in NG+

After the exam scores go up, speak with your homeroom teacher, Dojima, and Nanako for some congratulatory goodness. If you did end up in the Top 10, you'll get +2 for each Social Link and, in NG+, +3 for coming in top of the class.

June classroom answers - Persona 4 Golden

You survived midterms! Now get back to work.

June 8: Q – What sport is heikin-dai?

A: Balance Beam

June 13: Q – What kind of exercise is a sprint classified as?

A: Anaerobics

June 15: Q – Tell me what morale is!

A: Cheerfulness of a group

June 20: Q – What period did Japan first implement bonus pay?

A: Meiji

June 27: Q – What is identity?

A: Individuality

June 30: Q – Which one of these is the name of a real river?

A: Pis Pis River

July classroom answers - Persona 4 Golden

July is the end of the school year, which means it’s time to sit your first round of final exams.

July 4: Q – Who said this: “Man is but a reed, the most feeble thing in nature; but he is a thinking reed?”

A: Pascal

July 7: Q – What is the beginning of “Gakumon no Susume” a reference too?

A: The U.S. Declaration of Independence

July 13: Q – What is the medical term for brain freeze?

A: Sphenopalatine Ganglioneuralgia

July 14: Q – Which famous Heian-era monk famously used a wrong version of this specific kanji?

A: Kuukai

July 15: Q – Which line can a typhoon never cross?

A: The Equator

July 16: Q – What makes the king of hearts look different from the other kings in a standard deck of cards?

A: He has no mustache

July finals

Finals loom as the school year draws to a close. Your time is limited to just sitting for the exams, so make sure to finish up any social activities before July 19. If you’ve managed to reach knowledge level 4 already, you can ace the finals, but if not, you’ll still land in the top 10.

Finals 7/19

Q 1: What is morale?

A: Cheerfulness in a group

Q 2: What sport is heikin-dai?

A: Balance Beam

Finals 7/20

Q 1: It is said, “Even Kobo made mistakes in writing.” Which kanji did he make a mistake on?

A: First choice

Q 2: In which period did Japan first implement bonus pay?

A: Meiji

Finals 7/21

Q 1: Which king in a deck of cards is missing a mustache?

A: King of Hearts

Q 2: Who said this: “Man is but a reed, the most feeble thing in nature; but he is a thinking reed”?

A: Pascal

Finals 7/22

Q 1: Which one of these is the name of a real river?

A: Pis Pis River

Q 2: What is the beginning of “Gakumon no Susume” a reference to?

A: The U.S. Declaration of Independence

Finals 7/23 – Can only answer if you have knowledge level 4

If you make it in the top 10, you get 20,000 yen from Dojima and another boost to your social links.

September classroom answers - Persona 4 Golden

A new semester means more quizzes.

September 4: Q – "Venison" is the meat of which animal?

A: All of the above

September 5: Q – Which of the following is a kigo for fall?

A: Brisk

September 17: Q – How short was history's shortest war?

A: 40 minutes

September 20: Q – What do you call somebody who’s between ninety and one hundred years old?

A: A nonagenarian

September 28: Q – What part of the human body has an apple in it?

A: Throat

October classroom answers - Persona 4 Golden

Get ready for another round of midterms. If you focused heavily on raising your knowledge stat, you should be able to ace this set of exams.

October 4: Q – Which of these sports also uses an anchor?

A: Tug-of-war

October 5: Q – Where would you find Japan on a map made in a foreign country?

A: The right edge

October 8: Q – Tell me what bird's name means "coward" in English

A: Chicken

October 11: Q – What did Napoleon invent?

A: Glass jars

October 12: Q – Do you know what vegetable was used to make the first Jack o’ Lantern?

A: Turnips

October 13: Q – What kind of fish was I talking about?

A: Ojisan

October midterm exams

Midterms keep you occupied for the entire week, so plan your part-time jobs and socializing around them as always.

October midterms 10/14

Q 1: What part of the body contains the “Adam’s Apple”

A: Throat

Q 2: Where would you find Japan on a map made in a foreign country?

A: The right edge.

October Midterms 10/15

Q 1: How short was history's shortest war?

A: 40 minutes

Q 2: "Venison" is the meat of which animal?

A: All of the above

October Midterms 10/17

Q 1: What is the Japanese name for “panda”?

A: Black and white bears

Q 2: Which bird is falsely known for being cowardly in the English phrase “to stick one’s head in the sand”?

A: Ostrich

October midterms 10/18

Q 1: What was the name of the Wasan textbook that came out in the Edo period?

A: Math Girl

Q 2: What did Napoleon invent? A: Glass jars

October midterms 10/19

Q 1: Which season is the adjective “brisk” a kigo for?

A: Fall

Q 2: What is “Dragon’s Blood”?

A: Plant resin

October Midterms 10/20 – Can only answer with level 4 knowledge

You get the usual rewards for finishing in the top 10, plus double the yen from Dojima and +3 to your social links if you’re top of the class

November classroom answers - Persona 4 Golden

The end of the year is in sight, but that doesn’t mean you get a break in class. Your next set of finals is this month.

November 1: Q – Tell me what the “figure” in “figure skating” refers to!

A: Geometric shapes

November 4: Q – Who can tell me what kind of bird a kanko-dori is?

A: A cuckoo

November 7: Q – Which country do you think the South Pole belongs to?

A: No country

November 11: Q – What desert is the Welwitschia from?

A: Namib

November 17: Q – Alcohol has to do with the roots of the word “bridal.” Do you know how?

A: Bride ale

November 22: Q – Do you know what an atlas is?

A: A book of maps

November 24: Q – 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13... What is this sequence called?

A: Fibonacchi sequence



November 25: Q – There are over 130 ancient pyramids in Egypt, but do you know who’s buried in the biggest one?

A: Khufu

November 26: Q – Which one of these is considered a “rice cake”?

A: Mochi

November finals

You need max knowledge to pass this set of exams.

November finals 11/28

Q 1: What does French food stem from?

A: Italian Food

Q 2: What does the “figure” in “figure skating” refer to?

A: Geometric shapes

November finals 11/29

Q 1: Who is buried in the biggest pyramid in Egypt?

A: Khufu

Q 2: What is a book of maps called?

A: Atlas

November finals 11/30

Q 1: What word has the words “bride ale” as its roots?

A: Bridal

Q 2: What kind of bird is a “kanko-dori”?

A: A cuckoo

December finals 12/1

Q 1: Which country does the South Pole belong to?

A: No country

Q 2: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13... What is this sequence called?

A: The Fibonacci sequence

December finals 12/2

Q 1: What desert is the Welwitschia found in?

A : Namib

Q 2: Which of these is considered a “rice cake”?

A: Mochi

Finals 12/3 – Can only answer with max knowledge

December classroom answers - Persona 4 Golden

The world is falling apart, but that’s apparently no excuse not to finish your finals and take a few other quizzes

December 9: Q – Do you know what color a fuzzy-wuzzy polar bear’s fur really is?

A: Transparent

December 10: Q – What determines whether a hair grows curly or straight?

A: The cross-section

December 1: Q – Do you know the intent behind the phrase, “Compassion is not for the good of others”?

A: Compassion makes you look better

December 21: Q – Which Cleopatra is the one who was known as one of the three most beautiful women in the world?

A: VII

January classroom answers - Persona 4 Golden

Assuming you didn’t get the bad ending, it’s time to hit the books again.

January 10: Q – What are you supposed to put on top of a kagami mochi?

A: An orange

January 14: Q – “Toso” is a traditional drink for the new year, but what does the name mean?

A: Bury the demons

January 19: Q – In the Thai and Vietnamese zodiacs, which animal is used in place of the rabbit?

A: Cat

January 25: Q – What color is the snow that falls in Europe in the spring?

A: Red

January 30: Q – What’s the next unit of measurement up from a terabyte?

A: Petabyte

February classroom answers - Persona 4 Golden

It’s the last month of school and time for the most important exams of all.

February 1: Q – What color were the pyramids originally?

A: White

Advancement final exams – Persona 4 Golden

This final set of exams pulls from every question asked so far in the school year, so expect to see plenty of familiar ones pop up. You need max knowledge to fully ace these exams too.

Advance Exams 2/6

Q 1: The word “alphabet” comes from the words “alpha” and what other one?

A: Beta

Q 2: How was the theory that the pyramids were built by slaves disproven?

A: Attendance logs

Advance Exams 2/7

Q 1: What drink name means “bury demons”?

A: Toso

Q 2: What is the medical term for brain freeze?

A: Sphenopalatine ganglion neuralgia

Advance Exams 2/8

Q 1: What is the Japanese zodiac equivalent to the “cat” in the Thai and Vietnamese zodiacs?

A: Rabbit

Q 2: What vegetable was used to make the first jack-o’-lanterns?

A: Turnips

Advance Exams 2/9

Q 1: What color were the pyramids when they were first built?

A: White

Q 2: What gets mixed with snow in Europe that sometimes causes it to turn red?

A: The Sahara Desert sand

Advance Exams 2/10 – Can only answer with max knowledge.

And that's a wrap on the Persona 4 school year.