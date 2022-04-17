No More Heroes 3 quips its way on to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC later this year

No More Heroes 3 is making its way to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X later this year.

Publisher XSeed Games announced the news Friday (April 15) on its official Twitter account. "Our favourite otaku assassin returns!" tweeted XSeed Games. "Travis Touchdown has been forced out of retirement to defend not only Santa Destroy, but Earth itself! Bring on the beam katana and take on Travis' toughest challenge yet in No More Heroes 3, coming this fall to PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC!"

A specific release date wasn't provided with the announcement, other than the release window of some time in autumn. The tweet also showed off the boxart of the game, and what appears to be a special edition of the game. It looks like it comes with a soundtrack with artwork that incredibly obviously references Akira, a book called "The Art of No More Heroes 3", and a licence plate, though whether this is a sticker, a pin, or an actual licence plate is up in the air.

No More Heroes 3 launched exclusively on Nintendo Switch in August 2021. In VG247's review of the game, we said "aside from the grind, No More Heroes 3 achieves a difficult task. There’s a tightrope to walk with parody games, and ‘funny’ games in general. Everyone’s going in expecting madcap mayhem, and there’s often no one more stony-faced than someone sitting with their arms folded waiting to laugh. But if nothing else, Grasshopper Manufacture’s latest knows how to make you crack a smile," giving the game a four out of five.

While director Goichi Suda's next game is a bit of a mystery at the moment, the No More Heroes creator (better known as Suda51) is apparently interested in making a Deadpool game. Considering the irreverent humour of the No More Heroes games, this would probably be a good fit, though nothing's confirmed of course.