No More Heroes creator Suda51 would like to make a Deadpool game

creator and founder and CEO of Grasshopper Manufacture, Goichi 'Suda51' Suda, has revealed that he would like to work on a Deadpool game with Marvel.

In a two-hour launch livestream showing off No More Heroes 3 with IGN Japan, the host quizzed the outspoken developer on what he'd like to do next with his studio, now that the Now More Heroes series has run its course.

“The broad answer is we already have a lot of products that are in development,” Suda said in the interview (via translator), “and over the next 10 years we have three original IPs that we’re working on and we have already planned out.

“So you can definitely look forward to a lot of new, interesting original IPs from Grasshopper. We also of course have other plans and are working hard on them to bring them to fruition.

“But [in terms of] the kind of things I’d love to do, I’d also love to work with Marvel on a Shatterstar or Deadpool game, something sort of Grasshopper-y like that. Maybe a Quicksilver title of some sorts. So, Marvel, you know.”

How likely is it that we'd actually see a Grasshopper x Marvel game? Well, it's a less impossible setup than it may have been at one stage. Back in February 2020, Disney disclosed that it's ready to let game developers experiment with its vast library of intellectual properties.

At the time, Disney's senior VP of games and interactive experiences, Sean Shoptaw, said Disney wants to "empower" developers to use its catalogue of IP.

Given that we've seen huge successes in both Star Wars and Marvel games over the last few years, it's safe to say the prospect of a respected Japanese developer taking on a superhero franchise is probably intriguing – at the very least – for Disney.

If you want to know more about the latest game from Suda51 and Grasshopper, you can check out our No More Heroes 3 review at the link.