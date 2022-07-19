No More Heroes 3 coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in October

No More Heroes 3 is coming to PC and PlayStation, and Xbox consoles in October.

In the game, our hero Travis Touchdown has been forced out of retirement to defend Santa Destroy, and the whole world. Using his beam katanas and the all-new Death Glove, Travis will fight various bosses to get to the evil Prince FU and his 10 alien henchmen.

You can also explore Santa Destroy on Travis’ Demzamtiger to pick up odd jobs, from Coast Guard missions to toilet cleaning, then hit the road to areas outside of Santa Destroy such as Neo Brazil and Thunderdome to make more cash.

Developed by Grasshopper Manufacture, No More Heroes 3 will release on October 14 for PS4, PS5, PC via Microsoft Windows Store, and will be supported with Smart Delivery on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The game will also arrive on Steam October 11.

The game was released on Switch in 2021. Check out our review of No More Heroes 3 at the link.