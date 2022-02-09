No Man's Sky is heading to Nintendo Switch this summer

Hello Games is bringing No Man's Sky to Nintendo Switch.

The game was announced for the console today during the first Nintendo Direct of the year.

The game will feature five year's worth of updates, which means you can expect the Foundation, Pathfinder, Atlas Rises, Next, and other content drops to be included.

In the game, you not only fly through the universe and explore new planets, but you can also build everything from small outposts to complex multi-planet colonies on them.

You will also scavenge for resources, recruit allies and fight to survive in an infinite, procedurally generated universe.

Hello Games said it is taking its time to make No Man's Sky feel completely at home on Switch, both on the big screen, and as a portable version of the game. The studio said it has more to reveal about the Switch version, and there’ll be more announcements to come as it gets closer to release.

No Man's Sky Switch Edition will be released this summer.