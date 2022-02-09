If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
GO TO SPACE

No Man's Sky is heading to Nintendo Switch this summer

Take your space adventure on the go.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Hello Games is bringing No Man's Sky to Nintendo Switch.

The game was announced for the console today during the first Nintendo Direct of the year.

Watch on YouTube

The game will feature five year's worth of updates, which means you can expect the Foundation, Pathfinder, Atlas Rises, Next, and other content drops to be included.

In the game, you not only fly through the universe and explore new planets, but you can also build everything from small outposts to complex multi-planet colonies on them.

You will also scavenge for resources, recruit allies and fight to survive in an infinite, procedurally generated universe.

Hello Games said it is taking its time to make No Man's Sky feel completely at home on Switch, both on the big screen, and as a portable version of the game. The studio said it has more to reveal about the Switch version, and there’ll be more announcements to come as it gets closer to release.

No Man's Sky Switch Edition will be released this summer.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch