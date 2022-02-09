The Nintendo Direct February 2022 showcase kicks off today and you can watch it here with us

The first Nintendo Direct of 2022 kicks off later today, and we'd love it if you would hang out and watch it with us.

You can expect roughly 40 minutes of information mainly focused on Nintendo Switch games releasing during the first half of 2022.

You can tune in at 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm UK.

While Nintendo hasn't even teased what to expect out of the stream, we're really hoping to glean more information on Breath of the Wild 2, or whatever Nintendo plans to call it. Announced in 2019, last we heard from the House of Mario, the company was aiming for a 2022 release. Hopefully, that is still the case and it's possible we will find out more tonight.

Looking over our list of games we would love to see announced during the Direct, one of these is a new Fire Emblem game. Alex reckons the firm could announce a new Fire Emblem game that builds on the new concepts introduced to the series in Fire Emblem: Three Houses - which was released three years ago. So, it's about time we were given a new entry in the series.

The majority of us at VG247 would also like some news on Bayonetta 3. The title apparently has a 2022 release date, but we still have seen very little of the game. It would be nice to see a bit more than what was shown in the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, and a confirmed release date would be a welcome indeed.

Rumor has it that Mario Kart 9 is in "active development," and if true, it's quite possible Nintendo could go rogue and announce it toward the end of the Direct. While Nintendo said the showcase will be "mainly focused" on games coming the first half of 2022, the company could surprise us with word of the game being in development. While that would be super nice, we aren't holding our breath.

Who knows, we could even get some news on Metroid Prime 4.

Of course, there are plenty of games Nintendo could focus on this evening other than the aforementioned. There's Splatoon 3, Kirby and the Forgotten Land which is out in March, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Triangle Strategy, and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp.

There are also plenty of third-party titles coming to Switch during the first half of the year too. These include: Conan Chop Chop, Far: Changing Tides, Chocobo GP, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, Rune Factory 5, Evil Dead: The Game, Neon White, Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course, and more.

So, stick around with us this evening and find out what Nintendo has in store.