Nintendo Switch Sports reviews tout a fun and nostalgic game with a few misses
Reviews are in for Nintendo Switch Sports, and you can look over all of the scores below.
Most critics feel it is a fun game full of Wii Sports notstalgia, yet, some feel it lacks variety and consists of "a few duds." That said, it seems like it will be a multiplayer party game worth picking up despite the fact servers weren't live in time for reviews to land.
Similar to Wii Sports, the game contains a collection of sports that puts you right into the action using the Joy-Con controllers. There are six sports included such as soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton and the swordplay sport chambara. You can even use a Joy-Con with the Leg Strap accessory included in the physical version to kick the ball in a Soccer Shoot-Out.
A seventh sport, golf, will be added to the game in the fall.
The game allows you to play with others in person or online in 1v1, 2v2, or free-for-all. When playing with others in bowling, players can bowl simultaneously, so there's no waiting for your turn. As you play online in random matchmaking, you can redeem points earned for in-game rewards like outfits, sports accessories, gear, and much more for your avatar. The selection of items will rotate each week.
Below are the scores, all based on ten being the highest unless noted.
Nintendo Switch Sports reviews
- The VG247 Review - 4/5
- Stevivor - 8.5
- Shacknews - 8
- Press Start Australia - 8
- GamesRadar - 4/5
- IGN - 7
- GameSpot - 7
- Wccftech - 6.5
- Metro Game Central - 6
- AusGamers - 6
- Nintendo Life - 6
- Digital Trends - 3.5/5
- Twinfinite - 3/5
- TheSixthAxis - In Progress
- Polygon - No Score - "Nintendo Switch Sports feels so delightful in 2022 because the joy of Wii Sports never really went away — nor did the dream of motion controls and games that invited in even the most cynical non-gamers."
- Nintendo World Report - In Progress - "While the online could sway the eventual review score one way or the other, I’m extremely positive on Switch Sports and look forward to playing it more with friends and family locally as well hopping online and unlocking new gear and equipment and trying to join the Pro Leagues. We’ll be back soon with a final verdict on Nintendo Switch Sports."
- Eurogamer - In Progress - "Nintendo Switch Sports is a delightful thing and has kept me busy all week. The setting is wonderful and the new Sportsmates avatars are surprisingly charming. What strikes me more than anything is how effortless Nintendo makes it all feel... and motion controls delivered in a way in which I have to admit I've barely thought about them yet. Why? Because it just all feels entirely natural."
- The Verge - No Score - "I enjoyed Nintendo Switch Sports — it’s a neat little game that’ll be a hit with kids, but it feels like something designed to remind people the Switch has motion controls that are actually pretty good. Wii Sports was critical to the Wii’s massive success. While I don’t think Nintendo Switch Sports will have the same impact on the Switch, I know it will come in handy for a party."