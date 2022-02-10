If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Nintendo Switch Sports will feature volleyball, bowling, badminton, and more when it releases in April

Get your body moving.
Nintendo Switch Sports was announced tonight during the first Nintendo Direct of the year.

Similar to Wii Sports, the game contains a collection of sports that puts you right into the action using the Joy-Con controllers.

There are six sports included such as soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton and the swordplay sport chambara. You can even use a Joy-Con with the Leg Strap accessory included in the physical version to kick the ball in a Soccer Shoot-Out.

A seventh sport, golf, will be added to the game in the fall.

The game allows you to play with others in person or online in 1v1, 2v2, or free-for-all. When playing with others in bowling, players can bowl simultaneously, so there's no waiting for your turn.

As you play online in random matchmaking, you can redeem points earned for in-game rewards like outfits, sports accessories, gear, and much more for your avatar. The selection of items will rotate each week.

The game will be released on April 29 and pre-orders are now live.

Also, an online play test will also be available for Nintendo Switch Online members and it runs February 18-20. The test is being held to evaluate various technical aspects and help improve the quality of the game by testing out online random matches for Tennis, Bowling, and Chambara.

