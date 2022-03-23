Top games releasing in April 2022: Chrono Cross, Nintendo Switch Sports, Lego Star Wars and more

Spring has sprung, but instead of going outside to enjoy the stupendous weather, we're looking ahead to which video games are coming in hot in April 2022. It has been a stacked year so far, and things are set to slow down a little bit now – but that's no reason not to be excited, as Dorrani breaks down in the video above.

First up, we've got Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. It's no secret that I've been hugely impressed with this game from my recent hands-on, and I think it's got everything it needs to be one of those under-the-radar hits that just gathers more and more momentum as time goes on. As I said in my preview, it’s a dream come true for Star Wars fans and kids (of all ages).

Keep your eyes on this one when it launches for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch and will launch on April 5.

Next up, there's MLB The Show 22. As Dorrani notes, this may be a bit of a niche game for folks here in the UK, but the international appeal of baseball shouldn't be overlooked – and the MLB games tend to sell very well (and not just in the US). Maybe it'll even find a slightly bigger audience this year when it lands on Xbox Game Pass on Day One – will that inspire you to give it a shot?

This year's entry is the next installment in San Diego Studios’ annual baseball game series, and it's aiming to be the most immersive baseball sim in gaming. It's set to arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch on April 5, and it'll have cross-save and cross-play functionality across all platforms.

Counterplay Games action-RPG, Godfall: Ultimate Edition, makes the jump to Xbox and Steam platforms after nearly a year and a half of PS5/Epic Game Store exclusivity. Sure, it was the most launch game of launch games when it first hit the shiny new Sony console back in 2020, but it's come a long way since then with a variety of patches and updates.

Are all these revisions good enough to save the game? No, probably not. But hey! At least there's some good combat and action to be had in Godfall if you look hard enough and commit enough time to the game. Look forward to it (or not) on new platforms on April 9.

If you've been hankering for a Wii Sports fix ever since one of gaming's best-ever selling consoles finally bit the dust, fret not: Nintendo Switch Sports is almost here! There are six sports included in the game: soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton, and the swordplay sport, chambara. You can even use a Joy-Con with the Leg Strap accessory included in the physical version to kick the ball in a Soccer Shoot-Out – which is great if you're tired of the Ring Fit but want to keep gaming and fitness together.

The game allows you to play with others in person or online in 1v1, 2v2, or free-for-all. When playing with others in bowling, players can bowl simultaneously, so there's no waiting for your turn – which is nice! It launches for the Switch exclusively on April 29.

During February 2022's Nintendo Direct , Nintendo and Square Enix announced Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition; a remaster that includes cut content that's never been available in the West before now. The Radical Dreamers portion of the game – a side story that connects both Chrono Cross and Chrono Trigger – is worth revisiting this game for alone (even if you're not interested in that killer soundtrack, great combat and massive story). The game launches on April 7.

So, what do you think? It's a bit less packed than we've seen so far this year, but it's still a good month for sports fans and RPG nuts. Let us know what you're planning on picking up in the comments.