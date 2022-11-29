If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Nintendo Switch Sports update adds Golf to the game

Enjoy 21 holes from the Wii Sports series.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

Nintendo has released an update for Nintendo Switch Sports, adding Golf to the game.

The free Golf addition adds 21 holes from the Wii Sports series and can be played locally with others or with up to eight players in Survival Golf online. Here the player who takes the most strokes each round will be eliminated.

Nintendo Switch Sports – Golf Update + Overview Trailer

This update also adds LAN functionality and works with Golf and the six sports.

In case you are unaware, Nintendo Switch Sports also includes Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton, and Chambara. The game features various multiplayer options, and family and friends can join on the same system or online.

You can personalize your Sportsmate or Mii character’s appearance and add accessories. You can earn more items by playing online in random matchmaking to change your look over time, with new items added regularly, including new Golf gear.

