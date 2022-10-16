Nintendo Switch Sports servers are down currently, with no return date in sight

Nintendo Switch Sports' servers are currently offline, as a bug from the most recent update is making the game crash.

Earlier this week, the Nintendo of America Twitter account put a tweet to make players aware that it would be taking down servers to investigate an issue with Nintendo Switch Sports. "A bug has been found in the Nintendo Switch Sports Ver1.2.1 update which causes the software to close during the pre-match loading screen," reads the tweet. "This is unfortunately affecting both online and offline play modes. We have therefore temporarily suspended the rollout of this update."

In a followup tweet, Nintendo continued "While we investigate to find a solution, Nintendo Switch Sports servers will be temporarily taken offline and online play will not be available during this time. Save data backup is also temporarily suspended. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."

Nintendo first reported on the bug October 14, and hasn't since stated when it expects to bring servers back online, nor has it provided any kind of update on how things are progressing.

Switch Sports has been continuously updating the game since it launched, like in the summer when it added in some new volleyball moves, leg strap support for football matches, as well as the addition of an S Rank and Infinity Rank in Pro League.

VG247's review of Nintendo Switch Sports viewed the game very favourably, giving it four out of five stars, saying "One can see how Nintendo could've done more new, and included more all-new stuff. And yet... Nintendo Switch Sports is pretty much exactly what I wanted. I can see how it'd be one of my absolute favourite games of the year. That's Nintendo's magic power."

Switch Sports was a bit of a surprise, as it came out quite a while after the original Wii Sports, which Nintendo took the time to explain the reasoning behind back in May.