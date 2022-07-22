Nintendo Switch Sports adds new volleyball moves, Leg Strap support for soccer matches, more

Next week, a free update to Nintendo Switch Sports will add new features to the game.

The update will include new volleyball moves, additional Leg Strap functionality, and adds two new ranks to the Pro League.

Releasing on July 26 in North America and June 27 in Europe, the update allows the Leg Strap accessory to be used in four-on-four and one-on-one soccer matches.

The accessory allows you to use a kicking motion in real life, and the game transforms these movements into in-game actions. Likewise, you can also move your hands like you’re jogging in place, to dash in the game. If you play this way, your in-game kicks will be more powerful.

The new volleyball moves allow you to perform a Slide Attack and Rocket Serves.

Included in the update is the addition of the S Rank and Infinity Rank to Pro League. You’ll also be able to easily join Friend Matches using Room IDs.

Another update is slated for this fall. It will be free and adds golf to the game.