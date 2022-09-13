NBA 2K23 locker codes and how to redeem them

NBA 2K23 locker codes are back, with plenty of limited-time rewards on offer. Locker codes show up from time to time, in recognition of major events in the NBA or just because, but they don’t linger for long. We’ll keep this page up to date as new codes drop, though, so consider bookmarking the page and checking back regularly.

What are locker codes in NBA 2K23?

Developer Visual Concepts releases promotional locker codes periodically as a way to celebrate the game and reward players with freebies from time to time. As with previous NBA 2K locker codes, NBA 2K23's cocker code redemption rewards range from trophy case cards to option packs, with cards for everything including high-profile players to shoes and accessories.

Locker codes typically expire after a few days, though the timing can vary.

How to redeem NBA 2K23 locker codes

Locker code redemption happens in two places. You can access the screen from the MyCareer options menu, or you can find them from the MyTeam page. Navigate to the “MyTeam Community Hub” and select the Locker Code pane in the bottom right of the screen.

Before you can access either menu the first time, NBA 2K23 makes you go through the introductory scenarios for both modes, including character creation, stat allocation, and, for MyTeam, initial matches. Bear in mind if you’re playing for the first time, it’ll take a bit longer than usual to redeem your codes.

On the redemption page, just enter the code using the on-screen keyboard, or your own if you’re on PC, and the rewards will live in the reward page until you activate or open them.

All active NBA 2K23 locker codes

As of September 13, there are no active locker codes.

Expired NBA 2K23 locker codes

CONGRATS-HOF-MANU

CONGRATS-HOF-HARDAWAY

2KDAY-IN-MYTEAM-NBA2K23

