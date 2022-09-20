All NBA 2K23 2K TV answers and questions

Giving the right NBA 2K23 2KTV answers for every episode earns you a not-insignificant sum of VC to put towards your player attributes. Since getting the wrong answer actually costs you, checking your thoughts even if you’re positive you have the right one is a good idea. Each week brings a new episode, but the window for answering and receiving your VC tends to be releatively short.

If you have time, make sure to answer them as soon as you can to get that sweet VC. Each answer earns you a few hundred VC, and combined with other ways to earn VC fast, you can rack up quite a bit in a short amount of time.

We're keeping this post updated with each new episode, so check back every week for new answers.

How to answer 2KTV questions

You can select 2KTV as an option from the game's main menu, near the bottom of the menu list. Watch the current episode, and answer the questions as they come up.

All NBA 2K23 2KTV answers and episodes

A new episode usually airs each week on Friday, but some of the questions only remain active for the week following the episode’s air date. So for episode two, which aired September 16, you have until September 23 to answer the questions and earn your VC.

2KTV 23 episode 1 answers

Candace Parker 2 1982 15 (Any Answer) Shep Owens The G.O.A.T. Boat 2015 Celtics Trey Lyles Commissioner’s Cup Semi-Pro 3 Steph Curry (Any Answer) 5 Contracts James Harden Clutch Time Scottie Pippen

2KTV 23 episode 2 answers

3 6 2 60% Rocco 2019 Middy Magician (Any Answer) Defense / Rebounding Playmaking 3 NBA 2K15 8 All-Star DJ Diesel 61 36 Shaq-A-Roni The Rec (Any Answer)

