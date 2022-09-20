If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

All NBA 2K23 2K TV answers and questions

TV is good for you
Guide by Josh Broadwell
NBA 2K23 TV answers: Two players fight for control of the ball in mid court

Giving the right NBA 2K23 2KTV answers for every episode earns you a not-insignificant sum of VC to put towards your player attributes. Since getting the wrong answer actually costs you, checking your thoughts even if you’re positive you have the right one is a good idea. Each week brings a new episode, but the window for answering and receiving your VC tends to be releatively short.

If you have time, make sure to answer them as soon as you can to get that sweet VC. Each answer earns you a few hundred VC, and combined with other ways to earn VC fast, you can rack up quite a bit in a short amount of time.

We're keeping this post updated with each new episode, so check back every week for new answers.

How to answer 2KTV questions

You can select 2KTV as an option from the game's main menu, near the bottom of the menu list. Watch the current episode, and answer the questions as they come up.

All NBA 2K23 2KTV answers and episodes

A new episode usually airs each week on Friday, but some of the questions only remain active for the week following the episode’s air date. So for episode two, which aired September 16, you have until September 23 to answer the questions and earn your VC.

2KTV 23 episode 1 answers

  1. Candace Parker
  2. 2
  3. 1982
  4. 15
  5. (Any Answer)
  6. Shep Owens
  7. The G.O.A.T. Boat
  8. 2015
  9. Celtics
  10. Trey Lyles
  11. Commissioner’s Cup
  12. Semi-Pro
  13. 3
  14. Steph Curry
  15. (Any Answer)
  16. 5
  17. Contracts
  18. James Harden
  19. Clutch Time
  20. Scottie Pippen

2KTV 23 episode 2 answers

  1. 3
  2. 6
  3. 2
  4. 60%
  5. Rocco
  6. 2019
  7. Middy Magician
  8. (Any Answer)
  9. Defense / Rebounding
  10. Playmaking
  11. 3
  12. NBA 2K15
  13. 8
  14. All-Star
  15. DJ Diesel
  16. 61
  17. 36
  18. Shaq-A-Roni
  19. The Rec
  20. (Any Answer)

Check out our up-to-date list of NBA 2K23 locker codes for even more freebies, and head over to our comprehensive list of dribble requirements and the stats you need for other animations so you know where to invest all that shiny new VC.

