NBA 2K23 dribble requirements, styles, size-ups, and more

NBA 2K23 dribble requirements, styles, size-ups, and morePicking the best dribble, hesitations, and other styles is key to gaining a competitive edge over your opponents
NBA 2K23 dribble requirements and other move unlock requirements are even more generous in 2023 than they were with the previous game. Ball handle stat requirements are lower and more varied, while speed with ball is less important than ever. Height requirements are also more lenient, so you should have plenty of styles to choose from across all categories.
How to raise attribute stats in NBA 2K23
You spend VC, the game’s currency, to invest more points into your player build. No training room grinding is necessary this time. While you can spend real money to get more VC, we don’t really recommend that (at all). You can earn points by playing MyCareer matches, answering 2KTV questions, and, sometimes, by redeeming locker codes.
NBA 2K23 dribble unlock requirements
|Style
|Speed with Ball
|Ball Handle
|Minimum Height
|Maximum Height
|Normal
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|6'4
|Pro
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Basic
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Big
|Any
|Any
|6'10
|7'3
|Seimone Augustus
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|6'9
|Gabby Williams
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|6'10
|Michael Jordan
|75
|Any
|5'7
|6'9
|Stephen Curry
|92
|Any
|5'7
|6'4
|LeBron James
|75
|Any
|5'7
|6'9
|Zach Levine
|75
|Any
|5'7
|6'9
|Steve Nash
|80
|Any
|5'7
|6'4
|Jerry West
|85
|Any
|5'7
|6'4
|Devin Booker
|80
|Any
|5'7
|6'9
|Damian Lillard
|90
|Any
|5'7
|6'4
|Arike Ogunbowale
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Allen Iverson
|85
|Any
|5'7
|6'4
|Chris Paul
|80
|Any
|5'7
|6'4
|James Harden
|75
|Any
|5'7
|6'9
|Joel Embiid
|65
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
Best dribble style in NBA 2K23
The most popular dribble styles so far are:
- Michael Jordan
- LeBron James
- Pro
Each of these is comparatively straightforward to obtain regardless of your player build, and they lend themselves to easy combo setups.
NBA 2K23 signature size up requirements
|Style
|Speed with Ball
|Ball Handle
|Minimum Height
|Maximum Height
|Normal
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|Basic
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|Pro
|Any
|75
|5'7
|Stephen Curry
|Any
|92
|5'7
|6'4
|Trae Young
|Any
|92
|5'7
|6'4
|Kyrie Irving
|Any
|90
|5'7
|6'4
|Kobe Bryant
|Any
|88
|5'7
|6'9
|Kemba Walker
|Any
|86
|5'7
|6'4
|Jason Williams
|Any
|85
|5'7
|6'4
|Isaiah Thomas
|Any
|85
|5'7
|6'4
|Tracy McGrady
|Any
|85
|5'7
|6'9
|James Harden
|Any
|85
|5'7
|6'9
|Penny Hardaway
|Any
|85
|5'7
|6'9
|Steve Francis
|Any
|85
|5'7
|6'4
|Kevin Durant
|Any
|85
|5'7
|7'3
|Lamelo Ball
|Any
|85
|5'7
|6'9
|Rafer Alston
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'9
|De'Aaron Fox
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'9
|Darius Garland
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'4
|Jason Kidd
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'4
|Stephon Marbury
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'4
|Steve Nash
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'4
|Chris Paul
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'4
|Jordan Poole
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'4
|Terry Rozier
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'9
|Devin Booker
|Any
|75
|5'7
|6'9
|Cade Cunningham
|Any
|75
|5'7
|6'9
|Demar Derozan
|Any
|75
|5'7
|6'9
|Paul George
|Any
|75
|5'7
|6'9
|Jrue Holiday
|Any
|75
|5'7
|6'4
|Zach LaVine
|Any
|75
|5'7
|6'9
|Ja Morant
|Any
|75
|5'7
|6'9
|D'Angelo Russell
|Any
|75
|5'7
|6'9
|Jalen Suggs
|Any
|75
|5'7
|6'9
|Carmelo Anthony
|Any
|70
|5'7
|7'3
|Desmond Bane
|Any
|70
|5'7
|6'9
|Jimmy Butler
|Any
|70
|5'7
|6'9
|J. Cole
|Any
|70
|5'7
|6'9
|LeBron James
|Any
|70
|5'7
|6'9
|Jeremy Lin
|Any
|70
|5'7
|6'9
|Kyle Lowry
|Any
|70
|5'7
|6'4
|Rajon Rondo
|Any
|70
|5'7
|7'3
|Russell Westbrook
|Any
|70
|5'7
|6'9
|Zion Williamson
|Any
|70
|5'7
|7'3
|Ben Simmons
|Any
|65
|5'7
|7'3
|Kawhi Leonard
|Any
|65
|5'7
|7'3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Any
|65
|5'7
|7'3
Best Signature Size Up in NBA 2K23
So far, the most popular pick is Carmelo Anthony, though that may change as the game's meta evolves. Anthony's size up makes it easy to feint and lead into a combo while your opponent is left guessing what your next move may be.
NBA 2K23 Size Up Escape Package requirements
|Style
|Speed with Ball
|Ball Handle
|Minimum Height
|Maximum Height
|Normal
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Basic
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Pro
|Any
|75
|5'7
|7'3
|Damien Lillard
|Any
|90
|5'7
|6'9
|Kyrie Irving
|Any
|90
|5'7
|6'9
|Kobe Bryant
|Any
|88
|5'7
|7'3
|John Wall
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'9
|Paul George
|Any
|75
|5'7
|7'3
|LeBron James
|Any
|70
|5'7
|7'3
|Luka Donocic
|Any
|70
|5'7
|7'3
Best Size Up Escape in NBA 2K23
- Kyrie Irving
- Kobe Bryant
- LeBron James
Kobe Bryant's escape package is, so far, one of the best at sidestepping your opponent's defense, but Kyrie Irving and LeBron James are good backup options, especially since James' package has a much lower handling requirement.
NBA 2K23 Moving Crossover requirements
|Style
|Speed with Ball
|Ball Handling
|Minimum Height
|Maximum Height
|Normal
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Basic
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Pro
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Trae Young
|Any
|92
|5'7
|6'9
|Stephen Curry
|Any
|92
|5'7
|6'9
|Kyrie Irving
|Any
|90
|5'7
|6'9
|Damian Lillard
|Any
|90
|5'7
|6'9
|Kobe Bryant
|Any
|88
|5'7
|7'3
|James Harden
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'9
|Jordan Poole
|Any
|80
|5'7
|7'3
|Russell Westbrook
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'9
|LaMelo Ball
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'9
|Lonzo Ball
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'9
|Devin Booker
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'9
|Kevin Durant
|Any
|75
|5'7
|6'9
|Michael Jordan
|Any
|75
|5'7
|7'3
|Zach LaVine
|Any
|75
|5'7
|7'3
|Donovan Mitchell
|Any
|75
|5'7
|7'3
|Jayson Tatum
|Any
|75
|5'7
|7'3
|LeBron James
|Any
|70
|5'7
|7'3
Best Moving Crossover in NBA 2K23
From a stat perspective, Michael Jordan or Kevin LaVine are your best options, at least to start with, since both have a low handling requirement. Jayson Tatum is standing out as a popular choice in the meta, though, as his animation tends to be a bit faster.
NBA 2K23 Moving Behind the Back requirements
|Animation
|Speed with Ball
|Ball Handling
|Minimum Height
|Maximum Height
|Normal
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Basic
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Pro
|Any
|75
|5'7
|7'3
|Stephen Curry
|Any
|92
|5'7
|6'9
|Trae Young
|Any
|92
|5'7
|6'9
|Damian Lillard
|Any
|90
|5'7
|6'9
|Kyrie Irving
|Any
|90
|5'7
|6'9
|Allen Iverson
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'9
|James Harden
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'9
|Ja Morant
|Any
|75
|5'7
|6'9
|Zach LaVine
|Any
|75
|5'7
|6'9
Best Moving Behind the Back style in NBA 2K23
Kyrie Irving was a popular choice in NBA 2K22 and his style is still one of the best in NBA 2K23. Damian Lillard is a close second, but if you need a lower-stat option, check out Zach LaVine.
NBA 2K23 Moving Spins requirements
|Animation
|Speed with Ball
|Ball Handling
|Minimum Height
|Maximum Height
|Normal
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Basic
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Pro
|Any
|75
|5'7
|7'3
|LeBron James
|Any
|80
|5'7
|7'3
|Steve Nash
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'9
|John Wall
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'9
|Kevin Butler
|Any
|75
|5'7
|7'3
|Jimmy Durant
|Any
|75
|5'7
|7'3
|Penny Hardaway
|Any
|75
|5'7
|7'3
|Kawhi Leonard
|Any
|75
|5'7
|7'3
|Jayson Tatum
|Any
|75
|5'7
|7'3
|Andrew Wiggins
|Any
|70
|5'7
|7'3
|Joel Embiid
|Any
|70
|5'7
|7'3
Best Moving Spins in NBA 2K23
The basic moving spin might be, well, basic, but it'll serve you well until you unlock Joel Embiid's style, which is one of the fastest.
NBA 2K23 Moving Hesitations requirements
|Animation
|Speed with Ball
|Ball Handling
|Minimum Height
|Maximum Height
|Normal
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Basic
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Pro
|Any
|75
|5'7
|7'3
|Kyrie Irving
|Any
|90
|5'7
|6'9
|Kevin Durant
|Any
|80
|5'7
|7'3
|James Harden
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'9
|Luca Doncic
|Any
|75
|5'7
|7'3
|Rajon Rondo
|Any
|75
|5'7
|7'3
|Zach LaVine
|Any
|75
|5'7
|7'3
Best Moving Hesitations in NBA 2K23
Luca Doncic's style is the clear winner here. This one comes to a complete stop for the ultimate fakeout.
NBA 2K23 Moving Stepback requirements
|Style
|Speed with Ball
|Ball Handle
|Minimum Height
|Maximum Height
|Normal
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Basic
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Pro
|Any
|75
|5'7
|7'3
|Stephen Curry
|Any
|92
|5'7
|6'9
|James Harden
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'9
|John Wall
|Any
|80
|5'7
|6'9
|Luca Doncic
|Any
|80
|5'7
|7'3
|Chris Paul
|Any
|75
|5'7
|6'9
|Jayson Tatum
|Any
|75
|5'7
|7'3
|Kawhi Leonard
|Any
|70
|5'7
|7'3
|Giannis Antetokounompo
|Any
|70
|5'7
|7'3
|Vince Carter
|Any
|70
|5'7
Best Moving Stepback in NBA 2K23
Luca Doncic and Stephen Curry are two solid choices for faking your opponent out, but Chris Paul is making some waves with players as well. Consider giving his style a try if you want something a bit different.
NBA 2K23 Triple Threat requirements
|Style
|Speed with Ball
|Ball Handle
|Minimum Height
|Maximum Height
|Normal
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Basic
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Pro
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Devon Booker
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Kobe Bryant
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Zach LaVine
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Zion Williamson
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Michael Williamson
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Joel Embiid
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
|Luca Doncic
|Any
|Any
|5'7
|7'3
Best Triple Threat style in NBA 2K23
Devin Booker is, so far, one of the more popular choices, though, admittedly, there's not as much substantial variation between the different styles on offer in this category.