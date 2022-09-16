NBA 2K23 dribble requirements, styles, size-ups, and more

NBA 2K23 dribble requirements and other move unlock requirements are even more generous in 2023 than they were with the previous game. Ball handle stat requirements are lower and more varied, while speed with ball is less important than ever. Height requirements are also more lenient, so you should have plenty of styles to choose from across all categories.

How to raise attribute stats in NBA 2K23

You spend VC, the game’s currency, to invest more points into your player build. No training room grinding is necessary this time. While you can spend real money to get more VC, we don’t really recommend that (at all). You can earn points by playing MyCareer matches, answering 2KTV questions, and, sometimes, by redeeming locker codes.

NBA 2K23 dribble unlock requirements

Style Speed with Ball Ball Handle Minimum Height Maximum Height Normal Any Any 5'7 6'4 Pro Any Any 5'7 7'3 Basic Any Any 5'7 7'3 Big Any Any 6'10 7'3 Seimone Augustus Any Any 5'7 6'9 Gabby Williams Any Any 5'7 6'10 Michael Jordan 75 Any 5'7 6'9 Stephen Curry 92 Any 5'7 6'4 LeBron James 75 Any 5'7 6'9 Zach Levine 75 Any 5'7 6'9 Steve Nash 80 Any 5'7 6'4 Jerry West 85 Any 5'7 6'4 Devin Booker 80 Any 5'7 6'9 Damian Lillard 90 Any 5'7 6'4 Arike Ogunbowale Any Any 5'7 7'3 Allen Iverson 85 Any 5'7 6'4 Chris Paul 80 Any 5'7 6'4 James Harden 75 Any 5'7 6'9 Joel Embiid 65 Any 5'7 7'3

Best dribble style in NBA 2K23

The most popular dribble styles so far are:

Michael Jordan

LeBron James

Pro

Each of these is comparatively straightforward to obtain regardless of your player build, and they lend themselves to easy combo setups.

NBA 2K23 signature size up requirements

Style Speed with Ball Ball Handle Minimum Height Maximum Height Normal Any Any 5'7 Basic Any Any 5'7 Pro Any 75 5'7 Stephen Curry Any 92 5'7 6'4 Trae Young Any 92 5'7 6'4 Kyrie Irving Any 90 5'7 6'4 Kobe Bryant Any 88 5'7 6'9 Kemba Walker Any 86 5'7 6'4 Jason Williams Any 85 5'7 6'4 Isaiah Thomas Any 85 5'7 6'4 Tracy McGrady Any 85 5'7 6'9 James Harden Any 85 5'7 6'9 Penny Hardaway Any 85 5'7 6'9 Steve Francis Any 85 5'7 6'4 Kevin Durant Any 85 5'7 7'3 Lamelo Ball Any 85 5'7 6'9 Rafer Alston Any 80 5'7 6'9 De'Aaron Fox Any 80 5'7 6'9 Darius Garland Any 80 5'7 6'4 Jason Kidd Any 80 5'7 6'4 Stephon Marbury Any 80 5'7 6'4 Steve Nash Any 80 5'7 6'4 Chris Paul Any 80 5'7 6'4 Jordan Poole Any 80 5'7 6'4 Terry Rozier Any 80 5'7 6'9 Devin Booker Any 75 5'7 6'9 Cade Cunningham Any 75 5'7 6'9 Demar Derozan Any 75 5'7 6'9 Paul George Any 75 5'7 6'9 Jrue Holiday Any 75 5'7 6'4 Zach LaVine Any 75 5'7 6'9 Ja Morant Any 75 5'7 6'9 D'Angelo Russell Any 75 5'7 6'9 Jalen Suggs Any 75 5'7 6'9 Carmelo Anthony Any 70 5'7 7'3 Desmond Bane Any 70 5'7 6'9 Jimmy Butler Any 70 5'7 6'9 J. Cole Any 70 5'7 6'9 LeBron James Any 70 5'7 6'9 Jeremy Lin Any 70 5'7 6'9 Kyle Lowry Any 70 5'7 6'4 Rajon Rondo Any 70 5'7 7'3 Russell Westbrook Any 70 5'7 6'9 Zion Williamson Any 70 5'7 7'3 Ben Simmons Any 65 5'7 7'3 Kawhi Leonard Any 65 5'7 7'3 Giannis Antetokounmpo Any 65 5'7 7'3

Best Signature Size Up in NBA 2K23

So far, the most popular pick is Carmelo Anthony, though that may change as the game's meta evolves. Anthony's size up makes it easy to feint and lead into a combo while your opponent is left guessing what your next move may be.

NBA 2K23 Size Up Escape Package requirements

Style Speed with Ball Ball Handle Minimum Height Maximum Height Normal Any Any 5'7 7'3 Basic Any Any 5'7 7'3 Pro Any 75 5'7 7'3 Damien Lillard Any 90 5'7 6'9 Kyrie Irving Any 90 5'7 6'9 Kobe Bryant Any 88 5'7 7'3 John Wall Any 80 5'7 6'9 Paul George Any 75 5'7 7'3 LeBron James Any 70 5'7 7'3 Luka Donocic Any 70 5'7 7'3

Best Size Up Escape in NBA 2K23

Kyrie Irving

Kobe Bryant

LeBron James

Kobe Bryant's escape package is, so far, one of the best at sidestepping your opponent's defense, but Kyrie Irving and LeBron James are good backup options, especially since James' package has a much lower handling requirement.

NBA 2K23 Moving Crossover requirements

Style Speed with Ball Ball Handling Minimum Height Maximum Height Normal Any Any 5'7 7'3 Basic Any Any 5'7 7'3 Pro Any Any 5'7 7'3 Trae Young Any 92 5'7 6'9 Stephen Curry Any 92 5'7 6'9 Kyrie Irving Any 90 5'7 6'9 Damian Lillard Any 90 5'7 6'9 Kobe Bryant Any 88 5'7 7'3 James Harden Any 80 5'7 6'9 Jordan Poole Any 80 5'7 7'3 Russell Westbrook Any 80 5'7 6'9 LaMelo Ball Any 80 5'7 6'9 Lonzo Ball Any 80 5'7 6'9 Devin Booker Any 80 5'7 6'9 Kevin Durant Any 75 5'7 6'9 Michael Jordan Any 75 5'7 7'3 Zach LaVine Any 75 5'7 7'3 Donovan Mitchell Any 75 5'7 7'3 Jayson Tatum Any 75 5'7 7'3 LeBron James Any 70 5'7 7'3

Best Moving Crossover in NBA 2K23

From a stat perspective, Michael Jordan or Kevin LaVine are your best options, at least to start with, since both have a low handling requirement. Jayson Tatum is standing out as a popular choice in the meta, though, as his animation tends to be a bit faster.

NBA 2K23 Moving Behind the Back requirements

Animation Speed with Ball Ball Handling Minimum Height Maximum Height Normal Any Any 5'7 7'3 Basic Any Any 5'7 7'3 Pro Any 75 5'7 7'3 Stephen Curry Any 92 5'7 6'9 Trae Young Any 92 5'7 6'9 Damian Lillard Any 90 5'7 6'9 Kyrie Irving Any 90 5'7 6'9 Allen Iverson Any 80 5'7 6'9 James Harden Any 80 5'7 6'9 Ja Morant Any 75 5'7 6'9 Zach LaVine Any 75 5'7 6'9

Best Moving Behind the Back style in NBA 2K23

Kyrie Irving was a popular choice in NBA 2K22 and his style is still one of the best in NBA 2K23. Damian Lillard is a close second, but if you need a lower-stat option, check out Zach LaVine.

NBA 2K23 Moving Spins requirements

Animation Speed with Ball Ball Handling Minimum Height Maximum Height Normal Any Any 5'7 7'3 Basic Any Any 5'7 7'3 Pro Any 75 5'7 7'3 LeBron James Any 80 5'7 7'3 Steve Nash Any 80 5'7 6'9 John Wall Any 80 5'7 6'9 Kevin Butler Any 75 5'7 7'3 Jimmy Durant Any 75 5'7 7'3 Penny Hardaway Any 75 5'7 7'3 Kawhi Leonard Any 75 5'7 7'3 Jayson Tatum Any 75 5'7 7'3 Andrew Wiggins Any 70 5'7 7'3 Joel Embiid Any 70 5'7 7'3

Best Moving Spins in NBA 2K23

The basic moving spin might be, well, basic, but it'll serve you well until you unlock Joel Embiid's style, which is one of the fastest.

NBA 2K23 Moving Hesitations requirements

Animation Speed with Ball Ball Handling Minimum Height Maximum Height Normal Any Any 5'7 7'3 Basic Any Any 5'7 7'3 Pro Any 75 5'7 7'3 Kyrie Irving Any 90 5'7 6'9 Kevin Durant Any 80 5'7 7'3 James Harden Any 80 5'7 6'9 Luca Doncic Any 75 5'7 7'3 Rajon Rondo Any 75 5'7 7'3 Zach LaVine Any 75 5'7 7'3

Best Moving Hesitations in NBA 2K23

Luca Doncic's style is the clear winner here. This one comes to a complete stop for the ultimate fakeout.

NBA 2K23 Moving Stepback requirements

Style Speed with Ball Ball Handle Minimum Height Maximum Height Normal Any Any 5'7 7'3 Basic Any Any 5'7 7'3 Pro Any 75 5'7 7'3 Stephen Curry Any 92 5'7 6'9 James Harden Any 80 5'7 6'9 John Wall Any 80 5'7 6'9 Luca Doncic Any 80 5'7 7'3 Chris Paul Any 75 5'7 6'9 Jayson Tatum Any 75 5'7 7'3 Kawhi Leonard Any 70 5'7 7'3 Giannis Antetokounompo Any 70 5'7 7'3 Vince Carter Any 70 5'7

Best Moving Stepback in NBA 2K23

Luca Doncic and Stephen Curry are two solid choices for faking your opponent out, but Chris Paul is making some waves with players as well. Consider giving his style a try if you want something a bit different.

NBA 2K23 Triple Threat requirements

Style Speed with Ball Ball Handle Minimum Height Maximum Height Normal Any Any 5'7 7'3 Basic Any Any 5'7 7'3 Pro Any Any 5'7 7'3 Devon Booker Any Any 5'7 7'3 Kobe Bryant Any Any 5'7 7'3 Zach LaVine Any Any 5'7 7'3 Zion Williamson Any Any 5'7 7'3 Michael Williamson Any Any 5'7 7'3 Joel Embiid Any Any 5'7 7'3 Luca Doncic Any Any 5'7 7'3

Best Triple Threat style in NBA 2K23

Devin Booker is, so far, one of the more popular choices, though, admittedly, there's not as much substantial variation between the different styles on offer in this category.