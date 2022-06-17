N64 classic Pokemon Snap is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

The original Pokemon Snap is coming to Nintendo Switch next week on Friday.

It is just the latest in a round of Nintendo 64 games to be released for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

In Snap, you travel to Pokemon Island to meet Professor Oak. You will then go on safari using a motorized buggy and take the best possible photographs of over 60 different Pokemon.

You start with only a camera, but as you progress, Professor Oak provides you with the equipment to take better photographs. You will progress through seven levels, each represented by a different biome, and one special course. You will need to replay levels once you acquire the new accessories from Professor Oak to locate hidden Pokemon, find alternate routes, and yield better photo opportunities.

Pokemon Snap was released for Nintendo 64 in 1999. The HAL Laboratory-developed Pokemon spin-off is one of the first console-based Pokemon games and features many Pokemon rendered for the first time in 3D.

It was re-released on Virtual Console for Wii in 2007 and arrived for Wii U in 2016. The sequel, New Pokemon Snap, was released in 2021.

Pokemon Snap will arrive on June 24 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.