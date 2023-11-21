In Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, players have a whole bunch of story missions to complete for XP and other rewards. One such mission during Act 2 of MWZ, Reaper, will task players with finding and destroying Harvester Orbs in Urzikstan.

Harvester Orbs are something you’ll no doubt have seen before, and are also probably something you’ve run past, not necessarily knowing what their purpose is. Well, these glowing orbs actually provide rewards, so they’re well worth seeking out. Here’s how to find and destroy Harvester Orbs in MW3 Zombies.

How to find and destroy Harvester Orbs in MW3 Zombies

Harvester Orbs are glowing, purple orbs that you have likely seen - and probably run past - in MW3 Zombies. They do not have a set spawn point, and will appear in random areas of Urzikstan during each match.

Harvester Orbs are purple glowing orbs that drop Essence when shot. | Image credit: Activision/VG247

That said, Harvester Orbs will primarily pop up in the low-threat zones of Urzikstan, but they can be found in medium-threat zones, too.

They won’t be marked on your map for the most part, either, but much like Doghouses, they will become marked when you’re in close proximity to one. So, if you’re hunting down Harvester Orbs, be sure to check your map whenever you enter a new area.

Harvester Orbs are shown on the map when you're close to them. | Image credit: Activision/VG247

Once you find a Harvester Orb out in the open, you'll want to shoot it. When you do so, it will move away from you and attempt to escape. So, you need to keep chasing it down and shooting at it continually to ensure it doesn’t vanish. During this process, Harvester Orbs will drop items like essence for you to collect.

Make sure that you and your squad are relentlessly chasing and shooting the Orb, while being careful not to get too close to it. After a bit of a wild goose chase and a lot of ammo, the Harvester Orb will be destroyed and you can reap all of its rewards (and complete your mission objective, if needed).

Rewards that the Harvester Orbs can provide will include aether tools (for upgrading weapons), essence, and other items that can be used during a match. As ever, loot is randomised, so you’re not guaranteed anything that you might be looking for.

Either way, if you see a Harvester Orb, it’s worth taking a few minutes to run it down and destroy it before carrying on with Contracts and other missions.

