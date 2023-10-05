Modern Warfare 3's Zombies brings squad-based survival to an open world

Activision and Treyarch have revealed the first look at the Zombies game mode, which is featured fully in Sledgehammer's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 universe.

In this iteration, teams of players will cooperate in an open-world, PvE setting featuring multiple squads who can work together or on their own when facing down multiple threats, masses of undead, and enemy forces in a series of increasingly hostile environments.

Zombies Reveal Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

In this extraction-based mode, one of the biggest dangers is the expanding Aether Storm, which will consume the map as the match progresses. Thankfully, Zombies mode will include vehicle support to navigate the map more quickly. But you must also defeat plenty of enemies in the meantime because compared to previous Zombies entries, this iteration features a heavier enemy density.

Alongside the undead are mercenary soldiers working for the Terminus Outcomes PMC and hired by the main antagonist, Viktor Zakhaev. Alongside the variety of undead, otherworldly creatures, and mercenaries, you will also come into contact with one of the biggest Zombies creatures to appear in the mode.

The mode will include classic features like Pack-A-Punch, Perk Colas, the Mystery Box, Wonder Weapon, and new secrets to discover.

You can also store and use exfiltrated weapons within future matches, including fan favorites like the Ray Gun. You will additionally find blueprints throughout the map that allow you to create acquisitions outside of the game match and provide you with benefits like starting a deployment with Juggernog.

Modern Warfare 3 releases on November 10 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.