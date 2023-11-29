Mexican restaurant continues national tradition by using King of Fighters characters to sell combo meals

Twitter users have uncovered an advert for a Mexican fast food chain selling a pizza, spagetti, and cola combo with help from King of Fighter's very own Iori. Sold with the tag: "Not even Iori has this combo", it's the latest example Mexico's legendary love of the King of Fighters series.

It may not sound like a real thing, but it is! This love affair stems from the arcade era of gaming, when the fighting game genre had its largest impact on gaming culture in general. While countries like Japan and America had a vast choice of arcade options, Mexico had neither the access nor the money to spend big on luxurious cabs.

As such, the Neo Geo cartridge cabinet became the go-to. And with it, King of Fighters. From there the popularity of KoF grew. If you want to learn more about this early history, there's an excellent video by Qmanchu on the topic. This history, paired with a lax attitude to copyright from various small business that has led to countless nerd-culture characters popping up on stores and restaruants, is how you get Iori pizza pasta combos.

A Mexican friend found this ad on a Pizza place! it says 'Not even Iori has this combo: Family size Pizza + pasta + soda'

😂😂😂

a worthy opponent for Rugal's Pizza place in Brazil!#Ioriyagami #KOF pic.twitter.com/GSVgARMLdV — helsic🌜🌞 (@helsic) November 27, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This, as you can likely imagine, has gone down a treat with King of Fighters fans online. Many of whom have gone on to dub this the rekka combo, a reference to the three-part combo string Iori has used for years now. This has also revived other infamous appearances of King of Fighters characters around Mexico in the minds of onlookers. Rugal most of all, a character so despised that even a Mexican govenor warned people to avoid using him.

As for the deal itself, it's 199 Mexican pesos for a family sized pizza, some spaghetti, and a coke. I may not be familiar with the pizza x pasta option select but I damn well know a good deal when I see one. That's roughly £9.13 or $11.57 for the meal. That alone for the family-sized pizza is good, but add some pasta and a drink? That's value even a broke fighting game player can enjoy.

Here's a fun one for you - let us know your favourite fighting game character and their fast food meal combo below. I personally can't think of a better food to character combo then Street Fighter 6 Ken and a packet of Crayons. Second place goes to Mortal Kombat 1 Omni Man paired with an back-to-school gluestick kit hors d'oeuvre, then Juri with a Flexitol foot cream meringue.