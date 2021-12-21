In a medium full of games that fully embraced the concept of fast travel, it’s easy to forget what’s lost in the exchange. All those miles you saved in Skyrim when you instantly travelled between towns are convenient, but you miss out on taking things in, really absorbing the landscape. That’s what modder keanuWheeze aimed to bring to Cyberpunk 2077 when they added a metro system to the game (thanks Destructoid).

With this mod, you can use a fast-travel station to wait for a metro. Text at the bottom of the screen tells you where the train is going next, and once it arrives, you can ride in it in real time, taking in the sights in first or third-person views.

So what’s the point of this? After all, fast travel is already implemented in the base game. But sometimes you just want to immerse yourself in a world or a little bit of the mundane amongst the fantastical. Additions to a game don’t need to be there for purely utilitarian purposes. After all, cosmetics are a huge part of character building that has very little to do with playing the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 was having a rough time of things ever since its troubled launch, stretching as far as prompting massive amounts of refunds to those who purchased the game and were unsatisfied. And the current gen versions of the game won’t be available again until next year. Still, the game has its fanbase despite everything, as evidenced by the thriving modding scene around the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. The metro mod can be found here.