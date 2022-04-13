Metal Gear Solid 3 Speedrunner finally discovers a way to skip that bloody ladder

After years of theory crafting and failed attempts, the speed running community for Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater have finally found a skip for the infamous ladder that sits at the centre of the game. This ladder, an obstacle that Snake has to slowly climb for minutes in order to reach the top in typical playthroughs, remained a major roadblock in the way of the speed running community for some time now.

The hero in question who figured it out is Apel, who posted the video to Twitter yesterday to scores of other community members and speedrunners either celebrating the discovery maintaining cautious scepticism, or anger that anyone would dare skip this beloved scene.

While we’ve embedded the video in this article, here’s a written explainer on how it works. As you enter the area at the bottom, you have to equip three different food items to your active inventory. With one of the food items in your hand, lean against the pillar next to the ladder, centre your camera, then hit the pause menu as your run forward.

New MGS3 glitch, ladder skip pic.twitter.com/iyJqvP5Gma — apel (@apel__) April 12, 2022

Then, by adding an empty magazine and the MIC, the player can force Snake to enter a T-pose state. In this state, start climbing the ladder and your shoot all the way up to the top of the ladder in an instant. Then all you have to do is a slick forward roll to safety and you’ve done the skip.

With this out in the wild, it’s only a matter of time before we see a new world record set for Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater speed runs. What do you think about this skip? Are you one of the many getting hype at this discovery? Or are you a ladder purist who’d never dare to skip this wonderful moment.