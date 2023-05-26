Metal Gear Solid Δ looks pretty goofy written down, but which games have worse titles?

Welcome to the Best Games Ever show Episode 53: the best game with a terrible name.

The video game industry has a long and legendary history of awful names. Several developers have spent literally millions of dollars on otherwise excellent games just to slap the most staggeringly awful title on the final product.

Boring names are common enough, with tepid words like War, Quest or Royale thrown in there more as a tone setter than anything remotely interesting. Then there's the wild stuff! Metal Gear Rising: Revengence is a truly mythical example, and the recently announced Metal Gear Solid (Delta Symbol) is raising smirks in its pseudo-intellectual absurdity. But if you look hard enough you can find some wonderful gibberish out there. UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Latest is a real game that exists, and despite how good it may be, even the most confident and knowledgeable of us would struggle to explain what that's supposed to mean. Imagine your da finding that.

So there's a lot of room to work with on this topic, and multiple interesting angles to attack it from. If you want to know our picks for the best game with a terrible name, you should listen to The Best Games Ever Show.

Watch the video version here:

Watch on YouTube Check out the exciting new video version of the Best Games Ever show! Or subscribe to us via your favourite podcast platforms: Here's The Best Games Ever Podcast on Apple Podcasts.

You can also follow us on Spotify.

It's even on YouTube if that's your thing.

You could also simply read the summary below, if you're the sort of person who skips to the last page of a book (a wrongun, a reprobate, a Bad Seed).

Tom

Tom picked Football Manager because it's got a database of terrible names in it for when it runs out of living players and has to start making them up. Or something. I'm not sure, I trailed off a bit tbh.

Alex

Sonic & SEGA All Stars Racing Transformed has such a stupid and unwieldy title that I honestly had to look it up three times while typing it out because I kept forgetting the next word.

Dom

Dom picked quite possibly the most PS1 game imaginable in the form No One Can Stop Mr. Domino!, a game in which Mr. Domino is eventually stopped by misadventure.

“What is the Best Games Ever Show?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.

Come back in a week for another exciting instalment of the Best Games Ever Show.

