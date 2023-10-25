Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater looks visually stunning in Unreal Engine 5

An in-engine look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was shown during today's Xbox Third-Party Preview presentation.

As you know, it's a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater updated in Unreal Engine 5, and the game looks rather swish compared to the 2004 release - which was far from a bad-looking game for its time.

Here's an in-engine look at the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake.

If you are unfamiliar with Metal Gear Solid 3, it is the fifth Metal Gear game written and directed by Hideo Kojima and a prequel to the entire Metal Gear series.

Set 31 years before the events of the original Metal Gear in 1964, FOX operative codenamed Naked Snake is attempting to rescue a Russian rocket scientist. He is also tasked with sabotaging an experimental superweapon and assassinating his former boss, who defected. As with previous releases, the gameplay is focused on infiltration and stealth as you meander through the game's jungle setting.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is currently under development for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

An HD version of Metal Gear Solid 3 was released as part of the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 compilation for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S on October 24.

It also includes Metal Gear Solid (plus extra content and VR), the HD version of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Snake's Revenge (NES), the Famicom and NES version of Metal Gear, and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake.

Check out our Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 review at the link.