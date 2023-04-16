Metal Gear Solid voice actor may have teased that much rumoured Snake Eater remake

Donna Burke, voice actor and vocalist behind a couple of Metal Gear Solid vocal tracks, appears to have teased that Snake Eater remake.

Earlier this week Burke shared a photo of herself holding a folder of a cat with an eye patch on it, but more importantly it has the text Snake Eater on it, with the caption "Recording in progress" (thanks, Eurogamer). If you don't know who Burke is, this might not mean much, but the voice actor and singer was the lead vocalist behind tracks like Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker's Heavens Divide, and The Phantom Pain's Sins of theFather. So obviously everyone thinks that she's recording for the long rumoured Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake.

In a later tweet, Burke shared more photos of herself in the recording studio writing, "nothing beats working with good people. Nothing. Thanks for today Mason Lieberman (director) and Yusuke Mori (engineer) and Tomomi Ura (EA)." Fans were quick to zoom in on one particular photo which clearly shows the lyrics for Snake Eater's main theme (also called Snake Eater, one of the more popular tracks from the series due to its James Bond theme-like qualities). Which certainly makes it seem like she might be recording the track for this remake we've heard about on and off for what seems like forever now.

It would be unusual that she's just recording it for any other reason - she did perform the track for the official soundtrack Metal Gear Solid ~Vocal Tracks~. Back in February, VGC's Andy Robinson also reported that a Snake Eater remake and a new Castlevania are set to appear at E3 this year, both of which have been rumoured for a number of years. Konami is obviously pro-remake with the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake, so a Snake Eater remake wouldn't be surprising in the slightest. Guess we'll see at E3!