Medium-quality game, The Medium, getting turned into potentially medium-quality TV show

In an unexpected announcement, Bloober Team has revealed via a blog post that it will be working in cooperation with Platige Image to prepare, develop, and co-produce a television adaptation of horror game, The Medium.

Check out the reveal trailer for The Medium (the game) here.

More specifically, work will be carried out with the creative supervision of Tomasz Bagiński and Piotr Babieno. Babieno is the creator of The Medium and writer of the Blair Witch game, with Bagiński being a self-taught artist who isn’t a stranger to games, having worked on the introductions to The Witcher 2 and 3, and the teaser trailer for Cyberpunk 2077.

On the partnership and revelation of the TV adaptation, Piotr Babieno shares that, “Both the film industry and the video game industry are close to my heart, and I am very happy that there is finally an opportunity to bring them both together. My joy is even greater because two Polish companies are taking part in production, and a series will be created on the basis of our game.”

Babieno continues, “The story we told in the game was appreciated by players, and now more people will be able to hear about it. The latest hits of streaming platforms based on games such as "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" or "Arcane" have shown that this is the perfect time for such productions.”

The Medium is a psychological horror game released in early 2021 by Bloober Team. In a post-communist Poland, Marianna is a medium helping tormented, stray souls attempt to find peace once more. However, one day, Marianna receives a strange phone call requesting that she head to the Niwa Worker’s Resort; an abandoned vacation resort shut by the government when the Niwa Massacre occurred.

As you step into Marianna’s shoes, it’s down to you to unravel and solve the various mysteries and secrets that The Medium hides away.

Rather fitting for its name, The Medium was met with mixed or average responses upon release. In our 3/5 review of the game, editor-in-chief Tom Orry says that, “This is an indie game that's performing on the biggest stage, and for the most part it's put on quite the show.” Here's to hoping that the TV adaptation does the story of The Medium some justice.

The Medium isn’t the only game set to receive a TV adaptation. The Last of Us is also being adapted by HBO currently, and looking at the most recent trailer for the show, it seems promising!