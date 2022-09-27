HBO’s The Last of Us has revealed its first full trailer

Celebrating The Last of Us Day, which coincides with the in-universe date that the Cordyceps infection took its toll, HBO and Naughty Dog have revealed a brand-new trailer for the upcoming The Last of Us series.

The trailer, which is just under two minutes in length, shows Joel and Ellie in the midst of the action, as well as some of their counterparts. Additionally, we also get a much closer look, albeit briefly, at what live-action Clickers will look like in the adaptation.

Yet to catch the latest The Last of Us trailer from HBO? Watch it here.

We obviously know now that Pedro Pascal is stepping into Joel’s shoes, with Bella Ramsey performing as Ellie, but we’ve seen other information trickle in slowly over the past few months. Not only have we already seen a few clips from the show, but we also saw Lamar Johnson and Kevin Woodard revealed as the actors behind Henry and Sam.

That said, this trailer is our first full-length teaser from HBO, and provides us with our first thorough look at what to expect.

The Last of Us Day celebrations also saw Naughty Dog share new wallpapers inspired by the game, various amusing gifs recreated with TLOU characters, and a whole photo album of fan-taken screenshots. If you fancy taking a look, and also reading the rather heart-warming words Naughty Dog has to say about its IP, they shared all in a recent blog post.

“We’re so humbled to celebrate The Last of Us community annually with #TLOUDay,” said Naughty Dog in the blog. “To the edge of the universe and back – with all the gratitude and thanks to our incredible community – endure and survive.”