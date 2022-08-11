HBO's The Last of Us will star Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Woodard

It's been a short while since we've heard anything new about HBO's TV take on Naughty Dog's The Last of Us. Now, in an exclusive report with IGN, the cast for the show has been revealed, and a little more about the narrative has been shared.

That said, please be aware that there may be some minor spoilers to follow for HBO's The Last of Us.

For more on HBO's The Last of Us, here's Neil Druckmann speaking about the show (and more) at Summer Games Fest.

It has been revealed that Lamar Johnson will be taking on the role of Henry, with Keivonn Woodard playing his brother, Sam. The brothers are described in the press release as being in Kansas City, hiding from a revolutionary movement seeking vengeance.

In the original game, we know that Joel and Ellie first encounter the two brothers in Pittsburgh. However, in the HBO show, each pair will instead meet in Kansas City. Aside from this, very little else is known about the plot for the show, but there will be new characters to get to know.

These new characters are Marlon and Florence, and the married couple are reportedly trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic Wyoming by themselves. It's not yet known how they'll be tied into the wider story.

It has already been revealed that Joel will be played by Pedro Pascal, and Ellie by Bella Ramsay. If the pairs previous endeavours are anything to go by, there's no denying that they'll put on a good show. In addition, Gabriel Luna is to play Tommy, while Tommy's original voice actor, Jeffrey Pierce, will appear in the show in a yet unannounced role.

HBO's The Last of Us is slated for a 2023 release. In the meantime, there is the remake of The Last of Us to look forward to, which will be arriving on PlayStation 5 on September 2.