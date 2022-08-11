If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Cast of us two

HBO's The Last of Us will star Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Woodard

The pair will take on the roles of Henry and Sam.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

It's been a short while since we've heard anything new about HBO's TV take on Naughty Dog's The Last of Us. Now, in an exclusive report with IGN, the cast for the show has been revealed, and a little more about the narrative has been shared.

That said, please be aware that there may be some minor spoilers to follow for HBO's The Last of Us.

For more on HBO's The Last of Us, here's Neil Druckmann speaking about the show (and more) at Summer Games Fest.

It has been revealed that Lamar Johnson will be taking on the role of Henry, with Keivonn Woodard playing his brother, Sam. The brothers are described in the press release as being in Kansas City, hiding from a revolutionary movement seeking vengeance.

In the original game, we know that Joel and Ellie first encounter the two brothers in Pittsburgh. However, in the HBO show, each pair will instead meet in Kansas City. Aside from this, very little else is known about the plot for the show, but there will be new characters to get to know.

These new characters are Marlon and Florence, and the married couple are reportedly trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic Wyoming by themselves. It's not yet known how they'll be tied into the wider story.

It has already been revealed that Joel will be played by Pedro Pascal, and Ellie by Bella Ramsay. If the pairs previous endeavours are anything to go by, there's no denying that they'll put on a good show. In addition, Gabriel Luna is to play Tommy, while Tommy's original voice actor, Jeffrey Pierce, will appear in the show in a yet unannounced role.

HBO's The Last of Us is slated for a 2023 release. In the meantime, there is the remake of The Last of Us to look forward to, which will be arriving on PlayStation 5 on September 2.

Tagged With

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey’s passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and she’s been a horror fanatic ever since. When she is not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly, she can be found trying to climb ranks in Valorant.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch