If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
WAAAAAH

Mario Kart 8 Wave 2 of DLC brings back one of the series' best tracks

Waluigi Pinball has never looked so good.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
A shot of Waluigi racing on new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 2 course, Waluigi Pinball.

Nintendo has released Wave 2 of new and revamped tracks for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass. As a result, one of the best tracks of the series has finally arrived. No, it’s not DK Mountain or Maple Treeway. It’s Waluigi Pinball.

Check out the new courses here!

Wave 2 of the Booster Course Pass introduces two new cups with four new tracks each. The Turnip Cup includes tracks New York Minute (Tour), Mario Circuit 3 (SNES), Kalamari Desert (N64), and Waluigi Pinball (DS).

Meanwhile, the Propeller Cup includes Sydney Sprint (Tour), Snow Land (GBA), Mushroom Gorge (Wii), and a brand-new map, Sky-High Sundae.

We’ve also already seen classics like Coconut Mall and Choco Mountain return with Wave 1. So, to see Waluigi Pinball, Mushroom Gorge, and even Kalamari Desert being remastered is quite the treat.

Who doesn’t want to race around one gigantic pinball machine anyway? Waluigi Pinball felt like the right amount of chaos with minimal frustration, given that I couldn’t fall off constantly as I do with Rainbow Road. The remastered track is super flashy, as you’d expect, and it’s always nice to see Waluigi get the recognition he deserves.

As for the new track, Sky-High Sundae, it’ll never live up to Rainbow Road’s legacy, but it certainly feels just as challenging. You might want to take care around corners on this one especially, because I didn’t!

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass can be purchased for £22.49 or $24.99. This is a one-off payment and will give you access to each Wave of new courses as they’re released. However, for those with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, the courses will already be available.

What tracks would you most like to see remastered and added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?

Tagged With

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey’s passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and she’s been a horror fanatic ever since. When she is not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly, she can be found trying to climb ranks in Valorant.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch