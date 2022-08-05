Mario Kart 8 Wave 2 of DLC brings back one of the series' best tracks

Nintendo has released Wave 2 of new and revamped tracks for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass. As a result, one of the best tracks of the series has finally arrived. No, it’s not DK Mountain or Maple Treeway. It’s Waluigi Pinball.

Check out the new courses here!

Wave 2 of the Booster Course Pass introduces two new cups with four new tracks each. The Turnip Cup includes tracks New York Minute (Tour), Mario Circuit 3 (SNES), Kalamari Desert (N64), and Waluigi Pinball (DS).

Get your ears wrapped around VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast. It's brilliant, and that's not just a view we hold as the people that make it. 30 mins, funny, and you can even play along at home by shouting out your suggestions. We won't hear you, but you'll have fun! Get all the podcast episodes here.

Meanwhile, the Propeller Cup includes Sydney Sprint (Tour), Snow Land (GBA), Mushroom Gorge (Wii), and a brand-new map, Sky-High Sundae.

We’ve also already seen classics like Coconut Mall and Choco Mountain return with Wave 1. So, to see Waluigi Pinball, Mushroom Gorge, and even Kalamari Desert being remastered is quite the treat.

Who doesn’t want to race around one gigantic pinball machine anyway? Waluigi Pinball felt like the right amount of chaos with minimal frustration, given that I couldn’t fall off constantly as I do with Rainbow Road. The remastered track is super flashy, as you’d expect, and it’s always nice to see Waluigi get the recognition he deserves.

As for the new track, Sky-High Sundae, it’ll never live up to Rainbow Road’s legacy, but it certainly feels just as challenging. You might want to take care around corners on this one especially, because I didn’t!

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass can be purchased for £22.49 or $24.99. This is a one-off payment and will give you access to each Wave of new courses as they’re released. However, for those with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, the courses will already be available.

What tracks would you most like to see remastered and added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?