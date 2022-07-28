Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 2 will come hurtling around the corner very soon

Eight additional courses are making their way to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with Wave 2 of the Booster Course Pass.

Releasing on August 4, one of the entries is the Sky-High Sundae course which makes its first appearance in the Mario Kart series. There's also New York Minute from the Mario Kart Tour mobile game, and you can race around a giant pinball machine in the DS Waluigi Pinball course.

The tracks included in Wave 2 are part of the Turnip Cup and the Propeller Cup. Each cup features fast and familiar courses pulled from the Mario Kart series across SNES, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, Nintendo DS, Wii, and Mario Kart Tour games. You can play the courses locally or online.

The Turnip Cup features New York Minute, a track which has you zipping past skyscrapers or taking a scenic drive through the park in the Big Apple-inspired course from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour.

Another course included in the cup is Mario Circuit 3. It finds you racing around the classic SNES Super Mario Kart course while trying to avoid Warp Pipes.

There's also the N64 Kalimari Desert course which features frequent run-ins with a steam locomotive that crosses your path, and the previously mentioned Waluigi Pinball course that tasks you with bumping and weaving across the giant pinball table-inspired track.

The Propeller Cup also houses four new courses, one of which is the Sydney Sprint from Mario Kart Tour, a course that includes multiple city landmarks. The next track is Snow Land, the first race course of the Star Cup in Mario Kart: Super Circuit for GBA. Here you will do your best not to slip and slide across the wintry course.

Mushroom Gorge, one of our favorites from Mario Kart Wii, is located in a mountainous region that also features an underground cavern full of deep chasms and giant mushrooms that act as bouncy platforms.

The eighth course, Sky-High Sundae, is the only debut as part of this particular wave of content and features a track filled with rather large desserts at nearly every turn.

Wave 2 will join the already available Wave 1 that features eight courses, including Wii Coconut Mall, N64 Choco Mountain, 3DS Toad Circuit, DS Shroom Ridge, and GBA Sky Garden, as well as Ninja Hideaway, Paris Promenade, and Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour.

To play the tracks, purchase the $24.99 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass through the eShop. The pack includes six separate waves with eight courses each, all of which will see release by the end of 2023 for a total of 48 remastered courses.

Of course, if you have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can download the Booster Course Pass through the eShop at no additional cost.

To see all the Wave 2 courses in action, give the overview trailer a watch.