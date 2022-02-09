Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting a batch of paid DLC

During tonight's Nintendo Direct, it was announced that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was getting a batch of paid DLC.

The DLC will come in what's called the Booster Course Pass which contains 48 remastered courses from across the Mario Kart series.

Eight courses will be released at a time over six waves by the end of 2023, which can all be played locally or online.

You can expect courses such as Wii Coconut Mall, N64 Choco Mountain and Tour Tokyo Blur to be be included in the first wave which drops on March 18. Other courses will include Paris Promenade and Tokyo Blur from the Mario Kart Tour game.

The pass will run you $24.99, but if you are a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack member, it won't cost you a dime.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was released in 2017, and is the best-selling Switch game of all time with over 43.35 million units sold.