Which expansions are better than the main game?

There's now a premium, extended version of this podcast that you can get as a VG247 paid subscriber - check out our Support Us page for more info. Doing so helps ensure that we can keep making the show! But don't worry if that's not for you, the main show will always be free.

Add-on content for video games is often worthless, but it can sometimes go very, very right: just look at the DLC catalogue for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. It infamously introduced the gaming landscape to the concept of horse armour, or paid cosmetic items in single player titles, which was widely condemned as a cynical cash-grab (even so, the concept ended up being so lucrative that it survives to this day). But it also gave us Knights of the Nine and Shivering Isles, establishing a familiar pattern of big games having a medium sized expansion set within the existing map, and a larger, quasi-sequel sized one set in its own brand new area.

Starfield's recent DLC, Shattered Space, hasn't gone down as a vast improvement on the base game, but it may well be the vanguard of a much bigger (and potentially better) expansion coming down the road. Lord knows the potential is there.

But that's by the by. The question I'm asking our esteemed podcast panel today is: which DLC expansions have been better than the base game? To find out what they picked, and who I chose as the winner, check out this podcast here what we recorded.

NOTE: The podcast will be audio only following this episode.

Watch the LAST EVER video version of The Best Games Ever Show here:

Listen to the audio version of The Best Games Ever Show here:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Stay tuned for a new episode of The Best Games Ever Show every Friday. Subscribe right here on VG247, or wherever you get your podcasts:

You can also follow us on Spotify.

It's even on YouTube if that's your thing.

Special thanks to David Bulmer for performing "Jim's Theme".