Lords of the Fallen's "Dual Worlds" is helping set it apart from its Dark Souls inspirations

Lords of the Fallen got another gameplay showcase yesterday, showing off its "Dual Worlds" and tough looking bosses.

While this reboot of Lords of the Fallen has been a long time in the making, it's only a few months away now, finally launching this October. Yesterday, at the Future Games Show, we got another look at the Soulslike, with a particular highlight of its "Dual Worlds," something that looks like it should set itself apart from its Dark Souls inspirations. Essentially the whole world will have two versions, one of it the real world, so to speak, and the other being the Umbral realm, a spiritual realm that has different paths, enemies, and treasures to discover.

It seems you'll be using an Umbral lamp in order to travel between these two worlds, with two main ways to do so. The first is a simple one: die! When you're killed by an enemy, you'll just resurrect on the spot, though in the Umbral realm as opposed to the real world. The other still involves dying, kind of, though this method - called an Umbral rift - just requires you to sacrifice one of your two lives. It also looks like you can use your lamp to see into the other world, which looks pretty impressive from a technical standpoint. Word to the wise, though, you don't want to spend too much time in the Umbral realm, as the longer you do, the more spectral terrors turn up to try to kill you again.

Bosses look suitably gross and fleshy too, as you might expect from a Dark Souls inspired game, ranging from massive giants that really want to crush you, to a good-turned-evil knight that sure does look an awful like Malenia, Blade of Miquella.

Lords of the Fallen is due out this October, and you'll be able to pick it up on PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X/S.