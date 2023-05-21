Lords of the Fallen gets a proper gameplay trailer and an October release date

Lords of the Fallen has finally gotten its first gameplay trailer, as well as a release date locking in the game for this October.

Are you in need of a Souls-like to be excited for and to keep you going while you wait for a proper reveal of Elden Ring's DLC? Developer Hexworks has finally given us a proper gameplay trailer for the Lords of the Fallen reboot, showing off what you can expect to do when the game launches October 13 - a release date that was also revealed during the trailer.

Unsurprisingly, it looks like a Souls game! A big, expansive fantasy setting, difficult and monstrous looking bosses, people spouting dialogue at you that you're sure is telling you some kind of story but you'll just wait until some YouTuber compiles all the lore together and watch that instead of trying to figure it out yourself. It's all there, and for some reason it's set to Iron Maiden's Fear of the Dark, which yeah sure, I guess heavy metal makes sense as a genre to use, but it does feel a bit odd tonally nonetheless.

While it's not just raw gameplay, so we don't know how exactly it'll play out, it looks pretty promising! Not necessarily anything that'll blow you away, but hey, sometimes you just want to dodge out the way of big enemy hits and die a whole bunch without putting too much thought into it.

Lords of the Fallen is a reboot of the 2014 game of the same name, initially revealed in 2015, but formally re-revealed as a reboot last year at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The game takes place more than a thousand years after the events of the first game, so it sort of acts as a sequel too, and is meant to be five times bigger than the original too.

You'll be able to Lords of the Fallen on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it launches October 13.