Lords of the Fallen reboot coming in 2023

The Lords of the Fallen, a reboot of the original fantasy action-RPG Lords of the Fallen, was unveiled during gamescom Opening Night Live tonight.

Developed by Hexworks (a CI Games studio), the reboot of the 2014 game is in development for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S with Unreal Engine 5.

Set for release in 2023, The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during the show with a three-minute cinematic trailer showcasing the game’s new, dark fantasy setting, narrated by actor Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, Game of Thrones).

Taking place more than a thousand years after the events of the first game, it introduces an all-new adventure in an interconnected world, more than five times larger than the original game.

Filled with NPC quests, several characters, and a deep narrative, you will start by creating your hero before tackling the single-player campaign. You will also have the option to invite a second player to join you in an uninterrupted online co-op experience.

Hexworks is led by executive producer Saul Gascon (Dead by Daylight, PayDay 2) and creative director Cezar Virtosu (Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Assassin’s Creed: Origins). Founded in 2020, they lead a team of over 75 internal developers and a network of external partners.

“The Lords of the Fallen is the spiritual successor fans of the original title have always wanted,” said Virtosu. “The game is significantly larger, with a vast, interconnected dual world split between the realms of the living and dead that players can explore alone or with friends.

"It's darker and more challenging, with faster soulslike combat, stronger thematic, richer narrative, deeper RPG systems, and more immersive storytelling."

A full gameplay reveal of The Lords of the Fallen will come later this year.