Lethal Company is one of those games that hides away a couple of interesting secrets and easter eggs for the most keen of explorers to find. As you explore abandoned moons in search of scrap to sell while trying to become prey to any of their monster inhabitants, you might find yourself running into some strange goings-on.

One secret that has been unearthed by players is a mysterious submarine that lies beneath the Company building. If you are curious and want to see the vessel for yourself, here’s where to find the submarine in Lethal Company.

Where to find the Submarine in Lethal Company

To find the submarine secret in Lethal Company, you first want to travel to the Company’s moon. You can do this by accessing the Terminal and completing the following steps.

Type ‘moons’.

Type ‘company’.

Type ‘confirm’.

Land the ship.

You will then arrive at the Company’s moon, where you’d typically go to sell scrap. After landing, exit the ship and head left towards where items such as flashlights and walkie-talkies would be delivered.

Hop in the hatch on the Company planet. | Image credit: VG247/Zeekerss

Along the way, you should see a small hatch in the ground. Go down it, and don’t worry, there are no monsters down here (that we know of).

Hop on the beam before the staircase and press straight ahead. | Image credit: VG247/Zeekerss

Now, you can go straight ahead and downstairs to reach some water, but you actually want to stay upstairs. Just before a beam on your left, there’ll be a beam you can jump on, as shown above.

Flip the switch to illuminate the area and see the submarine properly. | Image credit: VG247/Zeekerss

If you walk straight ahead, taking a left at one point to get past a pillar in your way, you’ll arrive at a small switch. You'll no doubt already be able to see the submarine, but flip the switch and the area will be illuminated.

There the submarine is, in all of its glory. Sadly, however, this submarine doesn’t appear to have a use or purpose as of yet. If you look at the side of it, you’ll see some red paint reading “DON’T TELL” as well as some slots for what look like the bright generators you'll often find while scrap-collecting.

Don't tell... what? | Image credit: VG247/Zeekerss

Whether the submarine will have a use in future, or if there’s a way for us to use our hard-earned scrap to activate it, who knows?

Personally, I think the idea of having a second ship that explores underwater realms would be quite cool, but if that’s the case, it is almost certainly a long way off for solo developer Zeekerss.

