Lethal Company comes from solo developer, Zeekerss, and has managed to take Steam by storm during its launch into Early Access. This co-op horror game has you and your friends searching for scrap on abandoned moons, but there are many abominable horrors that will try to stop you.

Fortunately for us, there are plenty of items and tools available in Lethal Company to try keep our crew of scrap scavengers safe, and this includes the Radar Booster. It might not seem like much at first, but it’s one way of attempting to leave each mission with less casualties… So, here’s how to use a Radar Booster in Lethal Company.

How to get a Radar Booster in Lethal Company

The Radar Booster in Lethal Company has many uses. It can be used to mark exits, help crewmates find their way back to the ship, and can even be used to distract some enemies.

Image credit: VG247/Zeekerss

To get a Radar Booster, you will need to access the Terminal and type ‘store’. Here, you’ll see the Radar Booster available for the small cost of 50 credits (this can vary). Purchase one, and it’ll be dropped off by the same item spacecraft that delivers flashlights and radios to your crew.

How to use a Radar Booster in Lethal Company

Once you collect the Radar Booster, use left-click to turn it on while holding it. You can then place it wherever you want. To then have it make noise, so you can find it or lure an enemy, a player will need to type ‘ping [radar name]’ into the terminal.

Image credit: VG247/Zeekerss

If you’re not sure what your Radar Booster’s name is, flick through player POVs on the monitor beside the Terminal, using the red and white buttons. The Radar Booster will appear here, and the name next to ‘Monitoring’ is the name of it.

For example, if the name of your Radar Booster is John, you’ll type ‘ping John’ into the Terminal to have it make a noise.

Some suggestions for what situations to use the Radar Booster for are as follows:

On moons with low visibility, you can place the Radar Booster while you’re on your way to collect scrap, so players don’t lose their way when traveling back to the ship.

The Radar Booster can be placed in front of an exit or fire exit of a building, so that players can easily find their way out when lost.

If noise-sensitive enemies are nearby, such as the dogs that often lurk outside on moons, the Radar Booster can be pinged to attract their attention so crewmates can return and leave the moon safely.

You can use the Radar Booster to watch specific rooms on a moon that you suspect will be dangerous. It has a camera that will appear on the second monitor of the ship.

Note that for most of the above scenarios, a player will need to be on the ship so that they can ping the Radar Booster via the Terminal. This is something that players can do while opening doors and disabling turrets for their crewmates.

That’s all there is to using the Radar Booster in Lethal Company. For more on the game, check out what the best mods for it are, how to survive the Flower Man, and how to increase your chances of surviving against horrifying Coilheads.