Lethal Company Scrap List: All scrap and its value

Lethal Company is a co-op survival horror game that tasks you with visiting abandoned moons inhabited by abominable monsters all in the hunt for scrap metal. Why? Because this is what the mysterious Company has asked of you, and failing to meet their demands results in you being jettisoned off into the vast expanse of space.

If you’re striving to hit a quota, it can be useful to know exactly what scrap is valuable and what isn’t. That way, you know what’s worth carrying back to the ship with you first, and what scrap is okay to leave behind when things go awry. Without further ado, here’s a list of all scrap in Lethal Company and how much it is worth.

Lethal Company Scrap List

Lethal Company is currently in Early Access, which means new types of scrap could be added in future and that prices it’ll sell for may change. We recommend bookmarking this page and keeping an eye on any updates we make as the game changes, and adds more content, over time.

Image credit: VG247/Zeekerss

With that out of the way, here’s all the scrap you can currently expect to find in Lethal Company, as well as how much it’ll sell for provided that the Company is buying scrap for 100% of its value.

Scrap item Selling price in Credits Stop sign 36 Metal sheet 16 Dust pan 22 Pickle jar 46 Tea kettle 44 Clown horn 62 Laser pointer 66 Cookie cutter pan 26 Fish toy 34 Steering wheel 24 Brass bell 64 Cash register 120 Toy robot 72 Airhorn 62 Engine 38 Cog 46 Bottles 50 Mug 46 Candy 21 Whisk 28 Toy Rubix cube 34 Magic ball 54 Wedding ring 66 Big bolt 26 Hairbrush 22 Apparatus 80 Pill bottle 28 Old phone 56 Fancy ring 66 Jug 58 Fancy lamp 94 Gold cup 60 Remote 34 Perfume bottle 76 Soda 54 Gold bar 156 Rubber duck 51 Dentures 72 Toothpaste 31 Hairdryer 80 Magnifying glass 52 Painting 92

If you’re ready to pay a visit to the Company, here’s how to sell your scrap in Lethal Company.

