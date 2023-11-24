Lethal Company Scrap List: All scrap and its value
Here’s what scrap is worth taking with you, and what you can leave behind.
Lethal Company is a co-op survival horror game that tasks you with visiting abandoned moons inhabited by abominable monsters all in the hunt for scrap metal. Why? Because this is what the mysterious Company has asked of you, and failing to meet their demands results in you being jettisoned off into the vast expanse of space.
If you’re striving to hit a quota, it can be useful to know exactly what scrap is valuable and what isn’t. That way, you know what’s worth carrying back to the ship with you first, and what scrap is okay to leave behind when things go awry. Without further ado, here’s a list of all scrap in Lethal Company and how much it is worth.
Lethal Company Scrap List
Lethal Company is currently in Early Access, which means new types of scrap could be added in future and that prices it’ll sell for may change. We recommend bookmarking this page and keeping an eye on any updates we make as the game changes, and adds more content, over time.
With that out of the way, here’s all the scrap you can currently expect to find in Lethal Company, as well as how much it’ll sell for provided that the Company is buying scrap for 100% of its value.
|Scrap item
|Selling price in Credits
|Stop sign
|36
|Metal sheet
|16
|Dust pan
|22
|Pickle jar
|46
|Tea kettle
|44
|Clown horn
|62
|Laser pointer
|66
|Cookie cutter pan
|26
|Fish toy
|34
|Steering wheel
|24
|Brass bell
|64
|Cash register
|120
|Toy robot
|72
|Airhorn
|62
|Engine
|38
|Cog
|46
|Bottles
|50
|Mug
|46
|Candy
|21
|Whisk
|28
|Toy Rubix cube
|34
|Magic ball
|54
|Wedding ring
|66
|Big bolt
|26
|Hairbrush
|22
|Apparatus
|80
|Pill bottle
|28
|Old phone
|56
|Fancy ring
|66
|Jug
|58
|Fancy lamp
|94
|Gold cup
|60
|Remote
|34
|Perfume bottle
|76
|Soda
|54
|Gold bar
|156
|Rubber duck
|51
|Dentures
|72
|Toothpaste
|31
|Hairdryer
|80
|Magnifying glass
|52
|Painting
|92
If you’re ready to pay a visit to the Company, here’s how to sell your scrap in Lethal Company.
For more on Lethal Company, take a look at all items and what they’re used for, how to survive terrifying Coilheads, and how to disable turrets so navigating facilities is a little less troublesome.