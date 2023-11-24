If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lethal Company Scrap List: All scrap and its value

Here’s what scrap is worth taking with you, and what you can leave behind.

The player looks at a pile of scrap aboard the ship in Lethal Company
Lethal Company is a co-op survival horror game that tasks you with visiting abandoned moons inhabited by abominable monsters all in the hunt for scrap metal. Why? Because this is what the mysterious Company has asked of you, and failing to meet their demands results in you being jettisoned off into the vast expanse of space.

If you’re striving to hit a quota, it can be useful to know exactly what scrap is valuable and what isn’t. That way, you know what’s worth carrying back to the ship with you first, and what scrap is okay to leave behind when things go awry. Without further ado, here’s a list of all scrap in Lethal Company and how much it is worth.

Lethal Company Scrap List

Lethal Company is currently in Early Access, which means new types of scrap could be added in future and that prices it’ll sell for may change. We recommend bookmarking this page and keeping an eye on any updates we make as the game changes, and adds more content, over time.

The player looks at some scrap, an engine, in a room inside of one of Lethal Company's facilities
With that out of the way, here’s all the scrap you can currently expect to find in Lethal Company, as well as how much it’ll sell for provided that the Company is buying scrap for 100% of its value.

Scrap item Selling price in Credits
Stop sign 36
Metal sheet 16
Dust pan 22
Pickle jar 46
Tea kettle 44
Clown horn 62
Laser pointer 66
Cookie cutter pan 26
Fish toy 34
Steering wheel 24
Brass bell 64
Cash register 120
Toy robot 72
Airhorn 62
Engine 38
Cog 46
Bottles 50
Mug 46
Candy 21
Whisk 28
Toy Rubix cube 34
Magic ball 54
Wedding ring 66
Big bolt 26
Hairbrush 22
Apparatus 80
Pill bottle 28
Old phone 56
Fancy ring 66
Jug 58
Fancy lamp 94
Gold cup 60
Remote 34
Perfume bottle 76
Soda 54
Gold bar 156
Rubber duck 51
Dentures 72
Toothpaste 31
Hairdryer 80
Magnifying glass 52
Painting 92

If you’re ready to pay a visit to the Company, here’s how to sell your scrap in Lethal Company.

For more on Lethal Company, take a look at all items and what they’re used for, how to survive terrifying Coilheads, and how to disable turrets so navigating facilities is a little less troublesome.

