Lethal Company is full of nightmarish creatures and scenarios, but one such monster that is definitely the stuff of my nightmares is Coilhead. This disheveled, mannequin-like creature is much like one of Doctor Who’s Weeping Angels, and takes me back to House Beneviento in Resident Evil Village.

As a monster that only moves when you’re not looking at it, it can be relatively hard to counter in Lethal Company, and even harder to try and kill; impossible, even. To give you a head-start on your next trip to retrieve scrap, here’s how to survive the Coilhead in Lethal Company.

How to survive Coilhead in Lethal Company

Methods for surviving the Coilhead monster in Lethal Company are simple, but not all that easy to execute, especially if there’s more than one monster on your trail.

YouTuber, Fezguuy, talks through the Coilhead, its lore, and how to counter it in their video at 11:05. They also run through all other enemy types that you might run into in Lethal Company.

The best way to counter Coilhead in Lethal Company is by staring at it. Ideally, you’ll have one or two players continually look at it while the rest of the squad continues to search for scrap. The issue is that this thing is scary, so you won’t catch me looking at it for any longer than I have to.

If players can continue taking turns looking at the Coilhead while exploring and hopefully making their exit, all should be well. That said, if you’ve other monsters to worry about, keeping an eye on the Coilhead can be a troublesome task. If players take their eyes off the Coilhead, it’ll run at you and you’ll meet your demise.

On top of that, the rule that Coilhead will not move while you stare at it isn’t always true. As Fezguuy mentions, the Coilhead has been seen moving short distances very quickly while the player looks at the monster, so players should keep distance between themselves and the creature while looking at it. Just in case!

There are also instances where a player may need to pass a Coilhead along a tight walkway, or to get to the exit. To do this, you ideally need another player to stare at the Coilhead while the original player walks past; provided they do not make any physical contact with the monster, they should be fine. If they touch it, however, they’re almost certainly dead.

How to kill Coilhead in Lethal Company

At the time of writing, there is no known way to kill Coilhead in Lethal Company, making them one of the most dangerous and irksome monsters in the game.

While you can kill a Flower Man by stunning and attacking it, this method does not work on Coilhead.

