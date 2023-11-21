Lethal Company is bursting at the seams with horrible monsters and happenings for you and your comrades to experience. One such monster, the Flower Man (aka Bracken), has a name that certainly does not fit their appearance; humanoid and covered in leaves, this creepy creature is anything but pleasant.

He’ll stalk you between rooms, patiently waiting for the most opportune moment to lunge at his scrap-collecting victims. So you can scavenge moons with a little less worry, here’s how to survive the Flower Man in Lethal Company.

How to survive Flower Man in Lethal Company

Flower Man is pretty terrifying in Lethal Company, especially when his beady, glowing eyes are staring you down from across the room. It’s easy to freeze in your place and succumb to the strange plant-person hybrid, but that’s the opposite of what you should do.

YouTuber, Fezguuy, talks through the Flower Man, its lore, and how to counter it in the their video at 9:12. They also run through all other enemy types that you might run into in Lethal Company, including Coilheads.

First things first, Flower Man - also known as Bracken - will stalk players rather than going in for the kill immediately. Like a predator hunting its prey, he will follow you around until he finds an optimal time to strike. And when he strikes, he’ll near-enough instantly kill you.

If you are fortunate enough to not see Flower Man first, you can also hear him as he stalks you and your comrades. He’ll make a rustling noise, like wind is blowing through the leaves of a tree, which you shouldn’t miss given that you’ll only run into this particular monster while indoors, far away from trees and their leaves.

Another thing to note is that you should not stare at the Flower Man. Staring is rude enough as it is, but staring at this particular monster will aggravate him and cause him to attack you much sooner than you might’ve anticipated. You can take brief glances at him and should do so, so that you and your squad can ensure you don’t run into him. But whatever you do, do not stare!

Now, when it comes to countering Flower Man, it’s important to remember that he can only be found inside buildings in Lethal Company. You will not find him outside. This is the main way in which players can survive the monster; running outside as soon as you realise the Flower Man is on your trail.

How to kill Flower Man in Lethal Company

As scary as Flower Man is, it’s possible to kill the monster with the right equipment and a confident squad.

What you’ll want to do is repeatedly stun the creature while another person attacks. That way, the Flower Man cannot move or attack while one player beats the monster to death.

You can do this by having one or two players use stun grenades and the zap gun on the Flower Man, while another player attacks using the shovel. Whoever is left over can cheer you guys on for emotional support, or something like that.

If you keep stunning the enemy in place, the Flower Man will be quelled within a few attacks.

