Where to get Strength in Pokemon Red/Blue/Yellow

Did you know that Golduck is 5ft 7" tall? I don't know about you, but I'd back a giant blue duck that's the size of an adult man to move a big rock.

Lots of Pokemon are canonically larger than you'd think, so it makes sense that many of them can learn HM 04 Strength in Pokemon Red, Blue and Yellow.

The original Pokemon games are a lot less linear than some of the newer games, and they can be very light on clues for how to proceed too.

Strength is vital for story progression, unlocking the start of Victory Road, as well as optional dungeons like the Seafoam Islands. But up until you need it, it's very easy to totally miss where you're supposed to find the HM. Plus, Strength not only lets you clear paths by moving boulders, but is also a powerful Normal-type move which is useful on lots of great Pokemon!

Here's where to find the Warden's Gold Teeth and get the Strength HM (yes, really)!

Pokemon Red/Blue/Yellow Strength location

To get the Strength HM in Pokemon Red, Blue and Yellow, you need to return the Safari Keeper’s lost golden teeth in Fuschia City.

To find the gold teeth, make your way up to the Safari Zone. From the entrance, walk up and to the right, then right a bit until you reach the raised platform.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Now go up onto it and left, then up until you reach a second platform you can use to continue around the top of the area until you can go left.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

Go left on the next screen, then up through the grass and use the raised mound to go over to the left.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

From here, turn back on yourself and go up towards the top of the screen, turn right, go up, then go left until you reach the line of trees. Go down and past the scene transition, then the first pokeball below you will be the Gold Teeth!

If you go to the left of the Gold Teeth you can also find the secret house for the Surf HM.

Now wait for your Safari Zone session to expire and head down to the Pokemon Center at the bottom of Fuschia City. In the house to the right of the Pokemon Center, after hopping over the ledge, you can find the Warden's house.

Speak to him and after popping his golden teeth back in his mouth he will reward you with the Strength HM!

You need to have defeated Erika to use Strength outside of battle, but shouldn't be an issue by the time you've reached Fuschia.

Which Pokemon can learn Strength in Pokemon Red, Blue and Yellow?

Most Pokemon can learn Strength in Generation 1. Some of them, like Onix, Exeggutor and Arbok, don't even have arms. Normal-types that aren't even vaguely buff, including Chansey, Clefairy and Jigglypuff, can learn Strength. As can some Water-types like Slowpoke, Psyduck and Krabby.

Krabby, in fact, is actually one of the best HM users in the game, since it can learn Surf, Cut and Strength. You can catch one with a fishing rod.