The live action Pokemon show looks better than we expected in debut trailer

It looks genuinely wholesome. One for adults who grew up with Pokemon.

News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
A trailer for the live action Pokemon show, PokeTsume, has been shared ahead of its release later this month. The show is a drama following the life of Madoka Akagi as she starts a stressful new job in Tokyo, and has been created in collaboration with The Pokemon Company.

Details of the show's characters and plot have been reported by Serebii.net. Initially dejected following her relocation to Tokyo, Madoka Akagi reconnects with Pokemon thanks to a package from home containing her old Game Boy and copy of Pokemon Red. From this point, she starts to see similarities between the world of Pokemon and her new life.

Several characters are loosely based on Pokemon from the original games too. For example, you've got Yuki Kode, who is apparently a useless employee in the show and based on Magikarp. Those who know anything about the fish Pokemon know you've got to watch out for its evolution, which we see teased in the trailer itself. There's even a rival around, which should provide some much-needed workplace friction.

Though, it looks pretty darn wholesome, all in all! You can watch the trailer yourself in the embedded Tweet above. It's cool to see some content for older fans that focus more on the life of a longtime (albeit estranged) Pokemon fan going through life. It's representative of the vast majority of fans who played the original trio of games, who may have largely moved on from gaming as a primary hobby. Also, it's nice to see a Pokemon Red player being successful, even in a T.V show. Charmander is the best, after all.

Give the trailer a watch and let us know what you think! If it has inspired a pang of nostalgia inside your thirty-something heart, why not give Pokemon Scarlet and Violet a try? We've got Mystery Gift codes for that game here if you need 'em. If not Pokemon, there are plenty of other great Nintendo Switch games you can try out instead.

