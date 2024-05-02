Pokemon Red/Blue/Yellow Fishing Rod locations

Everyone loves water Pokemon. Whether it's the majestic Vaporeon, graceful Lapras or mighty Blastoise - who is obviously the best starter - every squad needs at least one drippy teammate to make a splash on their final team.

However, when it comes to filling out your Pokedex, some Pokemon can only be dredged up from the deep with the help of a fishing rod. This gives you access to some great team members, including Krabby - who's one of the best HM users because it can learn Surf, Strength and Cut - and Cloyster, who has access to the OP Clamp move in Generation 1.

Image credit: Nintendo/VG247

The fishing rods are also vital tools if you're doing a Nuzlocke run of these classic games, giving you extra encounters in cities with patches of water but no grass, or letting you swap an otherwise underwhelming encounter for a better water Pokemon.

In these early games though, the fishing rods are extremely easy to miss. The Super Rod in particular is in a completely optional area that you could quite easily avoid altogether. The other two Rods are found in some of Kanto's main cities. However, they're hidden away in otherwise unassuming houses that you wouldn't think to check inside unless you're the kind of person that talks to every NPC.

Here's where to track down the Old Rod, Good Rod and Super Rod in Pokemon Red, Blue and Yellow.

Pokemon Red/Blue Fishing Rod locations