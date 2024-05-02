Where to get Surf in Pokemon Red/Blue/Yellow

Back in the day, Surf was everyone's best-loved HM move. It was the best water move, with high base power and none of the infuriating inaccuracy of Hydro Pump - plus you could teach it to as many Pokemon as you wanted.

And that was to say nothing of the seemingly endless exploration Surf opened up too, essentially giving you the keys to the whole southern region of the map.

But, just like the rest of the HMs in the first Pokemon games, it's very easy to miss - even if you know where to look!

Pokemon Red/Blue/Yellow Surf location

To get Surf, you need to make your way to the Safari Zone in Fuschia City and go to the final area. However, this is easier said than done. You will need most of the steps you're allowed to make it to where you find Surf, so it's best to leave catching Pokemon to subsequent runs.

From the entrance to the Safari Zone after you receive your Safari Balls, walk up and to the right onto the next screen. Then go right a bit until you reach the raised platform. Go up onto the platform and left, then up, then use the second platform to continue around to the top of the area until you can go left onto a new screen.

Next, go left a little bit, then up through the grass and use the raised mound to go over to the left. From here, turn back on yourself and go up towards the top of the screen.

Now turn right, go up, then go left until you reach the line of trees. Go all the way down and past the scene transition.

The first Pokeball item you see here will be the Gold Teeth you need for Strength, but head left from this Pokeball and you will find a secret house. Go inside and you get the Surf HM as a reward!

You need to defeat Fuschia City's Gym Leader Koga to use Surf outside of battle, but at least you have a great new water move to help.

Which Pokemon can learn Surf in Pokemon Red, Blue and Yellow?

Most water Pokemon, except Magikarp, can learn Surf in Generation 1. However, a number of other Pokemon - some of which you wouldn't expect - can learn it too.

I'll loosely group them as "extremely friend-shaped" Pokemon, since they include Snorlax, Likitung, Rhydon, Kangaskan and Nidoking and Nidoqueen.

Despite the Surfing Pikachu Pokemon card being a thing from the early 2000s, Pikachu and Raichu couldn't learn Surf in-game until much later in the series.