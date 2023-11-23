Lethal Company is a co-op horror game that has you and your friends traveling between abandoned moons to find and sell scrap. Simple, right? Well, it would be if there weren't traps and violent monsters hiding just about everywhere you look.

That said, we can stick it to these traps and monsters with the help of Lethal Company’s items. There are plenty of tools players can purchase to help make scrap runs that are a little bit more successful, and in this guide, we’re going to explain all items in Lethal Company, and how to use them.

All Lethal Company items and what they’re used for

First things first, to see what items are available to you and to purchase new items, you’ll need to use the Terminal on the ship.

Access the Terminal and type ‘store’ to see what’s available to buy using credits. Credits, and how many you have, will also rely on scrap being sold to the Company. On top of that, the items available in the store will often rotate, so keep checking it daily.

Items will be delivered by a spacecraft that lands outside of your ship. Suits and furniture will automatically arrive on the ship. | Image credit: VG247/Zeekerss

There are dozens of items to buy, including decorative furniture for the ship. Here are all the items available in Lethal Company, and what they’re used for.

Flashlight - A torch to help navigating darkness.

- A torch to help navigating darkness. Pro-Flashlight - A longer-lasting version of the Flashlight.

- A longer-lasting version of the Flashlight. Walkie Talkie - A radio for communicating with distant players.

- A radio for communicating with distant players. Radar Booster - A radar that can be used to monitor an area, or to emit noise.

- A radar that can be used to monitor an area, or to emit noise. Lockpicker - Used for unlocking locked doors in the facility.

- Used for unlocking locked doors in the facility. Jetpack - An item that’ll let you fly into the air for a few seconds.

- An item that’ll let you fly into the air for a few seconds. TZP Inhalant - A stimulant that reduces stamina usage. It can disorient the player in high doses.

- A stimulant that reduces stamina usage. It can disorient the player in high doses. Extension Ladder - A ladder that, when placed, extends upwards and falls onto the nearest obstruction. Can be used to navigate tough jumps or as a drastic attempt to avoid an enemy.

- A ladder that, when placed, extends upwards and falls onto the nearest obstruction. Can be used to navigate tough jumps or as a drastic attempt to avoid an enemy. Boombox - A music player. Used for distracting enemies or establishing good vibes aboard the ship.

- A music player. Used for distracting enemies or establishing good vibes aboard the ship. Stun Grenade - An explosive grenade that stuns targets for a few seconds. Used for escaping enemies or to stun them in place while attacking.

- An explosive grenade that stuns targets for a few seconds. Used for escaping enemies or to stun them in place while attacking. Shovel - A weapon for hitting low-threat enemies with. You can also whack your teammates with it if needed.

- A weapon for hitting low-threat enemies with. You can also whack your teammates with it if needed. Zap Gun - A weapon that zaps targets with a beam of energy, stunning them. Used in combination with weapons like the shovel to kill some enemies.

- A weapon that zaps targets with a beam of energy, stunning them. Used in combination with weapons like the shovel to kill some enemies. Teleporter - Can be used to teleport a player from a facility and back to the ship.

- Can be used to teleport a player from a facility and back to the ship. Inverse Teleporter - Can be used to teleport a player from the ship and to a facility,

- Can be used to teleport a player from the ship and to a facility, Loud Horn - A loud horn that can be used to help players find you, lure eyeless dogs away from your team, or to generally be annoying.

Why not purchase some decor to make your ship feel a little more homely? | Image credit: VG247/Zeekerss

There are also decorative items that can be bought from the store via the Terminal. These will be limited in use, and are mainly used to make that ship of yours feel a little more homely.

Table

Romantic Table - A table with pink tablecloth and candles.

- A table with pink tablecloth and candles. Television

Jack-o-Lantern - A decorative pumpkin.

- A decorative pumpkin. Record Player

Shower

Toilet

Last, but not least, there are some alternative suits that players can purchase from the store. These suits are purely cosmetic and don’t provide any additional perks.

Green Suit

Hazard Suit (a yellow suit)

(a yellow suit) Pajama Suit (a blue suit with yellow spots)

That’s all the items currently available to purchase in Lethal Company! For more on the game, take a look at what the best mods are, how to survive Flower Man (which involves a shovel and some stun grenades), and how to disable turrets.