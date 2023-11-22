Lethal Company is a co-op survival horror game from solo developer, Zeekerss, and it’s damn good fun. With plenty of proximity chat-related goofiness and horrors that’ll keep you up at night, it feels a lot Among Us and SCP: Secret Laboratory merged together.

Your main goal will be to scavenge for and sell scrap in Lethal Company, but how to sell scrap that you’ve been hard at work collecting isn’t explicitly explained. So that your scrap-collecting doesn’t go to waste, here’s how to sell scrap in Lethal Company.

How to sell scrap in Lethal Company

To sell scrap in Lethal Company, you’ll need to visit the Company personally on its own moon.

First things first, your job is to collect scrap from the different moons that you can visit. You’ll have a time limit to reach a certain profit quota, and it’s always best to sell your scrap on the last day before the time limit runs out.

Why? Well, the Company will buy your items for only a portion of the price on the days leading up to your final day of scavenging. If you manage to sell off your scrap on the final day, you’ll be maximizing your profits, which means you can purchase more items for your next scrap haul or decorations for your ship.

To sell scrap, first type 'moons' into the Terminal. | Image credit: VG247/Zeekerss

Then type 'company' and 'confirm' into the Terminal to head to the Company's moon. | Image credit: VG247/Zeekerss

When you’re ready to sell scrap, you’ll want to visit the Company. You can do this by using the ship’s Terminal. From the Terminal, do the following:

Type ‘moons’.

Type ‘the company.’

Type ‘confirm’.

Start the ship.

You’ll soon arrive on at the Company’s moon. Exit the ship, and ahead of you will be a desk with a bell on it. You can take your scrap over to the desk and press ‘E’ to sell it. When you’re ready for it to be sold, press the bell a few times and step back from the desk.

Sell to the Company by placing items on this desk and ringing the bell. | Image credit: VG247/Zeekerss

You’ll then see some sort of machine claw all the items inside of the building. I won’t spoil what can happen when you don’t stand back, in case you haven’t seen it happen to one of your squadmates yet, but prepare to keep a distance from the selling desk. That’s all!

You’ll then be paid, and can spend your hard-earned money on items or decor.

Items for scavenging scrap, such as flashlights and radios, will be delivered by a small spacecraft to wherever you are. | Image credit: VG247/Zeekerss

Anything you purchase from the item store will arrive in a pod-like spacecraft that lands near the outside of the ship regardless of what moon you're on. It also blares music, so you can’t miss it. All your items will be deposited from the bottom of the spacecraft, much like a Christmas tree, really.

Decorative items, however, like the television and jack-o-lantern, will automatically arrive on the ship.

