Lethal Company is a co-op survival horror game that many players can’t get enough of. It’s equal parts terrifying and hilarious, with plenty of goofiness arising from proximity chat and the precarious situations that players keep finding themselves in.

To explore moons to their fullest, you’ll want to use keys and open doors that you constantly come across while scavenging for scrap to sell. How you do this isn’t super straightforward, though, so here’s how to open doors in Lethal Company, using keys and the terminal.

How to open doors in Lethal Company

During your time scavenging for scrap while playing Lethal Company, you might find items such as keys. You’ll also run into plenty of locked and secured doors; this is where keys come in use, but not all of the time.

Locked doors you find while scavenging can be unlocked using any key that you might’ve picked up.

Secured doors, however, can only be unlocked using the ship’s Terminal. This means for the most treacherous of scrap runs, you should leave one player on the ship with a radio to unlock doors, disarm traps, and warn players of danger.

How to use the Terminal to open doors in Lethal Company

While locked doors can be opened using keys that players may find in Lethal Company, secured doors require someone experienced aboard the ship.

Use the buttons on the monitor to switch player POV's, and use a radio to keep in touch with them. | Image credit: VG247/Zeekerss

The player aboard the ship will spend most of their time keeping an eye of the map on the monitor above the ‘Start/Land ship’ lever. They can switch between player POVs using the red and white buttons on the monitor, and should ideally have a radio so they can unlock/lock doors at the request of their squadmates.

To unlock a secured door from the ship, players will need to access the Terminal (where you choose moons and buy items). They will then need to input the secured door’s associated code, which will be marked on the monitor (and likely screamed down the radio by teammates).

If you input the code for a secured door or turret correctly, a successful broadcast message will be shown in the lower-right corner. | Image credit: VG247/Zeekerss

For example, to unlock a secured door labeled ‘C6, the player will need to input ‘C6’ into the terminal. To lock it again, they just need to repeat the process. This same process can be used to temporarily deactivate turrets.

For more on Lethal Company, take a look at how to move furniture on your ship, how to play with more than four players, and what we think the best mods are for the game.