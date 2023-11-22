Throughout Lethal Company, you’ll spend most of your time scavenging for and selling scrap found on abandoned moons with abominable horrors on them. If you manage to make it out alive and sell your scrap successfully, you might even find you and your squad have some money left over to play with.

Your money can be spent on items to use during your next mission to collect more scrap, but you can also treat yourself to some decor for your ship. If you’ve money to spare, it’s well worth making that small, ramshackle ship feel a little more like home. For those who fancy decorating, here’s how to move furniture in Lethal Company.

How to move furniture in Lethal Company

Once you have some furniture in Lethal Company that you want to move, all you need to do is approach the item and press 'B' to move it. While moving it, you can press 'R' to rotate it, and also press ‘X’ to put that furniture item into storage.

You can move items by pressing 'B' on them. | Image credit: VG247/Zeekerss

To then retrieve an item from storage, you’ll need to open up the Terminal and type ‘storage’. From there, you can select the stored furniture items you want to place in your ship.

Type 'storage' into the Terminal to see what items are in your ship's storage and retrieve them. | Image credit: VG247/Zeekerss

It’s as simple as that, and once you’ve plenty of decorative items to play around with, you’ll find the ship getting very crowded very quickly!

How to get more furniture items in Lethal Company

If you’re looking to buy more furniture in Lethal Company, you’ll need to open up the Terminal and type ‘store’.

To buy new items and furniture, type 'store' into the Terminal to see what's available to buy. | Image credit: VG247/Zeekerss

Under ‘ship decor’, you’ll see all the decorative items currently available to buy for your ship. It’s also worth noting that the items available will vary between missions, so be sure to keep checking the store. Items that we’ve seen that players can purchase for the ship include a boombox, shower, romantic table, television, and some different types of suit.

Items can also sell out, too, so if you see a particular item of furniture that you really want, you’ll want to purchase it as soon as you can!

For more on Lethal Company, take a look at how to play with more than four players, what we think the best mods for the game are, and how to survive the awful, mannequin-like Coilheads.