Let Me Solo Her sets their sights on Messmer - as an even greater challenge awaits

Let Me Solo Her - Elden Ring's most famous player - grew a legendary reputation for offering his services to desperate players struggling to beat Malenia, Blade of Miquella in the base game. With Shadow of the Erdtree's release, they've packed up camp and set up shop in front of a new foe.

Messmer, the DLC's poster-child, has been causing issues for numerous players looking to progress through the challenging new content. As such, Let Me Solo Her has announced their new venture on social media and YouTube, letting players sit back and relax as they take on Messmer one-on-one.

This premiere video for the DLC, titled "Let me solo him" shows our titular hero take on Messmer with the distinct pot head and dual swords. They make short work of Messmer, and leave their client a happy customer. It's unclear how long they'll stay at Messmer's door, but for the time being, those having issues might want to hit them up.

But there's a greater foe waiting beyond Messmer's door. Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss (who we'll not name for spoiler reasons) is an absoulte monster and without a doubt the game's hardest boss. Many online are wondering if Let Me Solo Her will eventually move again to this ultimate challenge, helping players take down the game's hardest encounter. Time will tell!

