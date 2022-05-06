League of Legends challenges are launching tomorrow - here's how they work!

League of Legends is finally getting challenges starting tomorrow May 7. As the popular MOBA’s answer to achievements, players will be able to go out and earn tokens on over 300 unique missions. Each challenge comes with its own rank, with the combination of completed challenges adding together to form a shiny new rank for you to show off to your mates and randoms in solo queue.

Once they go live, you’ll be able to set your sights on specific challenges and level them up all the way from Iron to Master ranks, with a certain portion having progression all the way up to Challenger. If you’re familiar with League you’ll know that only a small portion of players can be ranked Challenger at any one time, and that also applies to these new challenges.

This means that if you want to be one of the best in your region at taking early barons, clearing jungle camps, or breaking tower plates, you’ll have to defend your spot against a hungry group of upcomers fiending for your spot.

But how does this all work? Well, as soon as the challenge update goes live tomorrow, you’ll be able to see a new tab in your profile menu. There, you’ll be able to see your overall challenges rank via a big crystal on the right of the client, with individual challenges browsable as you would your skins, summoner icons, and so on.

The challenges menu, filled with plenty of goals you'll int your ranked games trying to achieve.

Challenges are split into five categories, all of which lean on a certain style of challenge you’ll be able to take on. These are:

Imagination : All about finding out of the box approaches to tricky problems. Examples include killing enemies recently healed by a heal pack in ARAM, and killing 20 minions within 3 seconds.

: All about finding out of the box approaches to tricky problems. Examples include killing enemies recently healed by a heal pack in ARAM, and killing 20 minions within 3 seconds. Expertise : Skill challenges. All about performing at your best. Examples include winning games without dying, and winning games with 100 or more CS than your opponent

: Skill challenges. All about performing at your best. Examples include winning games without dying, and winning games with 100 or more CS than your opponent Teamwork & Strategy : All about feats that require cooperation between yourself and your team. Examples include claiming Dragon Souls 4 - 0 and scoring an ace between minion spawn and 15 minutes.

: All about feats that require cooperation between yourself and your team. Examples include claiming Dragon Souls 4 - 0 and scoring an ace between minion spawn and 15 minutes. Veterancy : Lifetime challenges. All about raking in impressive feats over multiple games. Examples include getting Pentakills and winning with different mythic items.

: Lifetime challenges. All about raking in impressive feats over multiple games. Examples include getting Pentakills and winning with different mythic items. Collection: Focused around collecting cosmetics. Examples include collecting summoner icons and champions.

There’s also Legacy challenges. These are limited-time missions that will be permanently gone once a certain event has passed by, although they don’t affect your total challenge rank or points total. In short, they’re all about showing off to other achievement fiends.

Why do all this if you don’t care about ranking up your challenge score? Well, completing challenges provides titles that can be displayed in loading screens as you make your way into a relaxing game of League of Legends. As such, those who’ve grown tired of simply flexing the fancy skin they’ve got their hands on will have a whole other avenue for showing off if they invest enough time into completing their challenges.

The new loading screen, with fancy titles now on display for all to see!

What do you think? Will you be logging in eager to take on some of these new challenges? Or do you care not for anything that distracts you from the solo queue grind? Be sure to let us know below!

