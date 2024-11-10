Sorry to all you CaitVi shippers, but the co-creator or Arcane says there's "a lot of drama and conflict ahead" for the popular pairing

CaitVi is obviously an incredibly popular ship in Arcane, and going into season 2, its co-creator said the team knew the pairing was "stepping into this shitstorm."

Spoilers ahead for both the end of season 1 and the first three episodes of season 2.

The first season of Arcane had plenty of drama to latch on to, but obviously with it forming such a passionate fandom, shipping became a part of its enduring success too - such is the nature of life! Protagonist Vi and rich girl Caitlyn were, unsurprisingly, the number one ship of the season, and in a recent interview with GamesRadar, co-creator Christian Linke spoke about how getting their relationship right was "scary." He explained, "we knew that after season 1, especially with the cliffhanger, it wasn't going to be like 'and then they were happy'."

"We knew they were stepping into this shitstorm. The question we had when we started working on season 2 is exactly the question that the audience was going to have: 'Can their relationship survive this?' There's this loss from both characters as they step into season 2. Caitlyn has lost a mother, Vi has lost her sister, and so as they are venturing out to confront things, there really is this question: 'What's going to happen to them? Are they going to change beyond a point where they're no longer the person the other could recognize? I think there's a lot of drama and conflict ahead that's scary for the relationship."

Bear in mind, it's unclear how that relationship will unfold, as only the first three episodes have been released so far. The next couple parts are due out next week on November 16, and the week after on November 23, so there's plenty that could go wrong for the pair. Fingers crossed for the CaitVi shippers out there that things don't go too badly.